Williston Barracks / License Required
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1002934
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 807-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 20, 2026 / 1120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 109 / Beals Hill Rd, Waterville
VIOLATION: No License - Criminal
ACCUSED: Marie A. Nolan-Fowler
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were monitoring traffic on VT Route 109 in the town of Waterville. Troopers observed a vehicle with an expired temporary registration plate. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator identified by Vermont Photo ID as Marie A. Nolan-Fowler (57) of Cambridge, VT. Nolan-Fowler was found to be driving without a valid license and found to have a prior conviction for the violation, making the current violation criminal. She was released on a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026 / 1430 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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