Williston Barracks / License Required

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1002934

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 807-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 20, 2026 / 1120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 109 / Beals Hill Rd, Waterville

VIOLATION: No License - Criminal

ACCUSED: Marie A. Nolan-Fowler

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were monitoring traffic on VT Route 109 in the town of Waterville. Troopers observed a vehicle with an expired temporary registration plate. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator identified by Vermont Photo ID as Marie A. Nolan-Fowler (57) of Cambridge, VT. Nolan-Fowler was found to be driving without a valid license and found to have a prior conviction for the violation, making the current violation criminal. She was released on a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026 / 1430 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.