St Johnsbury Arrest on Multiple Charges
CASE#: 26A4003311, 26A4004110, 26A4004113
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Haley, Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Aprill 22, 2026 at 1119 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 113, Thetford
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Fentanyl (x2), Possession of Methamphetamine
ACCUSED: Jessica Southworth
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers were on routine patrol on Vermont Route 113 in the town of Thetford, Vermont. While patrolling, Troopers located Southworth who was known to have a warrant for her arrest out of New Hampshire and additional Vermont Charges. Troopers took Southworth into custody and in the process, Southworth resisted arrest. Southworth was held without bail at NERCF on the fugitive charges.
COURT ACTION: Lodged
COURT DATE/TIME: Wednesday April 22, 2026 at 1600 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
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