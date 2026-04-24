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St Johnsbury Arrest on Multiple Charges

CASE#: 26A4003311, 26A4004110, 26A4004113

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Haley, Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury       

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Aprill 22, 2026 at 1119 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 113, Thetford

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Fentanyl (x2), Possession of Methamphetamine

 

 

ACCUSED: Jessica Southworth

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were on routine patrol on Vermont Route 113 in the town of Thetford, Vermont. While patrolling, Troopers located Southworth who was known to have a warrant for her arrest out of New Hampshire and additional Vermont Charges. Troopers took Southworth into custody and in the process, Southworth resisted arrest. Southworth was held without bail at NERCF on the fugitive charges. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Lodged

COURT DATE/TIME: Wednesday April 22, 2026 at 1600 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Attached



Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

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St Johnsbury Arrest on Multiple Charges

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