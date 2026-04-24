St Johnsbury Arrest on Multiple Charges

CASE#: 26A4003311, 26A4004110, 26A4004113 RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Haley, Trooper Nally STATION: St. Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 DATE/TIME: Aprill 22, 2026 at 1119 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 113, Thetford VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Fentanyl (x2), Possession of Methamphetamine ACCUSED: Jessica Southworth AGE: 41 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were on routine patrol on Vermont Route 113 in the town of Thetford, Vermont. While patrolling, Troopers located Southworth who was known to have a warrant for her arrest out of New Hampshire and additional Vermont Charges. Troopers took Southworth into custody and in the process, Southworth resisted arrest. Southworth was held without bail at NERCF on the fugitive charges. COURT ACTION: Lodged COURT DATE/TIME: Wednesday April 22, 2026 at 1600 hours COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility BAIL: Held Without MUG SHOT: Attached



Trooper Jason Haley Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111

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