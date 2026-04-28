SendQuick & Yoti Collaborate on Secure Remote Access with Digital ID

SendQuick and Yoti eliminate authentication sprawl by unifying enterprise remote access under a single Digital ID framework built on FIDO2 standards.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SendQuick, a leading provider of secure enterprise messaging and authentication solutions, today announced a formal collaboration with Yoti, a global digital identity platform, to deliver a simplified, secure, and cost-effective approach to enterprise remote access authentication The collaboration integrates Yoti’s Digital ID with SendQuick Conexa, enabling organisations to authenticate users using a single, trusted Digital ID across corporate systems, applications, and remote access environments. This eliminates the need for multiple hardware tokens, mobile authenticator apps or fragmented authentication tools, significantly reducing operational complexity and cost.In many enterprise environments, users must access multiple applications such as VPNs, cloud services, internal systems, and third-party platforms. Each system often comes with its own authentication method, creating friction for users and increasing administrative overhead for IT teams. Together, SendQuick and Yoti unify these authentication experiences into a single, consistent Digital ID framework. This delivers a smoother user experience while improving security and reducing overall operational cost.SendQuick Conexa is a FIDO2 Certified authentication server, supporting phishing-resistant, standards-based authentication for enterprise environments. When combined with Yoti’s Digital ID, organisations can implement secure remote access that is both identity-driven and compliant with modern zero-trust security frameworks.“Enterprises are struggling with authentication sprawl, with too many applications, credentials, and tokens to manage,” said JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick.“By working closely with Yoti, we are enabling organisations to move towards a single Digital ID for secure remote access. With SendQuick Conexa acting as the authentication server and Yoti providing trusted Digital ID verification, enterprises can reduce cost, simplify operations, and deliver a frictionless experience for users without compromising security.”With Yoti acting as a reusable Digital ID, users no longer need to install or manage multiple authentication apps or carry additional physical tokens. This not only improves usability but also lowers total cost of ownership by reducing licensing, support, onboarding, and device management overheads associated with traditional MFA solutions.Robin Tombs, CEO at Yoti commented: “The combination of our digital identity with SendQuick Conexa ensures secure remote access across hybrid and remote work environments, including VPN access, cloud applications, privileged systems, and internal enterprise platforms. It aligns with zero-trust and modern identity-first security strategies, helping organisations move beyond passwords and fragmented MFA deployments.”Key benefits of the SendQuick–Yoti collaboration include:● Single Digital ID for Enterprise Access: Yoti acts as a unified Digital ID for corporate authentication, removing the need for multiple tokens or authenticator apps● Lower Cost of Ownership: Reduced licensing, device, and support costs associated with managing multiple authentication tools● Frictionless User Experience: One consistent authentication journey across multiple enterprise applications● Stronger Security Assurance: High-confidence identity verification combined with enterprise-grade authentication and policy enforcement● Flexible Deployment: Support for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid enterprise environments via SendQuick Conexa● FIDO2 Certified Authentication: SendQuick Conexa supports standards-based, phishing-resistant authentication aligned with modern enterprise and regulatory security requirementsThe collaboration is now available to enterprise customers globally, with initial adoption across regulated industries such as financial services, government, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.About SendQuickSendQuick is a trusted provider of secure enterprise communication and authentication solutions that help organisations automate alerts, streamline workflows and secure access across diverse IT environments. SendQuick Conexa is an authentication server and access policy platform designed for secure remote access, identity orchestration, and strong multi-factor authentication. For more information, please visit www.SendQuick.com About YotiYoti is a global leader in privacy-focused identity and age verification solutions, helping businesses and people build trust online and in the real world. Over the past 10+ years, Yoti’s market-leading technology has transformed how people verify their details, empowering people with more control over their data. Yoti is helping businesses worldwide to tackle global challenges like creating age-appropriate experiences, protecting young people online, reducing fraud and stopping deepfakes.With global experience across multiple industries - including social media, adult, retail, dating, gaming, gambling, and vaping - Yoti helps some of the world’s biggest brands to meet regulatory requirements, enhance platform safety, and build secure, seamless user experiences. For more information, please visit www.yoti.com

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