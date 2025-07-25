SendQuick Pte Ltd Conferred 'Company of Good – 3 Hearts' Status by NVPC

SendQuick conferred "Company of Good - 3 Hearts" Recognition Mark - Company of Good 3 Hearts

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SendQuick Pte Ltd Conferred “Company of Good – 3 Hearts” Status by NVPCSendQuick Pte Ltd is honoured to be conferred the prestigious “Company of Good – 3 Hearts” recognition by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) as part of the 2025 cohort. This accolade celebrates SendQuick’s steadfast commitment to corporate purpose and its positive impact across the five key pillars of People, Society, Governance, Environment, and Economic development.With this honour, SendQuick joins a distinguished group of purpose-driven organisations dedicated to making a meaningful difference beyond business success. This award signifies not just excellence in operations, but also the company’s leadership in integrating purpose into its business model.“At SendQuick, we believe that focusing on our people and the community is essential to fulfilling our mission. These values are the soul of our company, driving our people to create positive impact for customers, shareholders, and society, and giving true meaning to our existence.” - Mr JS Wong, CEO, SendQuick Pte LtdA Purpose-Driven Company Since 2001SendQuick Pte Ltd, established in 2001 and headquartered in Singapore, is a leading provider of enterprise messaging real-time IT alerting , and secure multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions. The company’s vision is to revolutionise the way businesses deliver mission-critical messages to mobile devices both instantly and securely to enhance operations and improve lives.Built on strong values, SendQuick prioritises stakeholders including customers, employees, partners, and shareholders. The company empowers staff with inclusive benefits, promotes continuous learning through learning platforms and international conferences, and encourages work-life harmony. It also champions environmental responsibility through e-waste recycling and supports social causes via volunteering and donations.As a TAFEP pledge signatory, SendQuick upholds fairness and trust in the workplace and holds multiple certifications including BizSafe, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and the Cyber Trust Mark, underscoring its operational excellence and commitment to governance.This recognition by NVPC is a testament to SendQuick’s holistic approach to doing good, through people empowerment, community outreach, sustainable practices, and ethical business conduct.About SendQuick Pte LtdSendQuick is a Singapore-based technology leader specialising in enterprise messaging, IT incident notifications, and multi-factor authentication. Its solutions support omni-channel communication across SMS, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Telegram, and other platforms helping businesses streamline operations, secure access, and stay connected. SendQuick’s solutions are trusted across industries including government, banking, education, healthcare, and IT services.About Company of GoodAn initiative by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), the Company of Good empowers businesses in Singapore to align purpose with operations and contribute to the greater good. Through the Company of Good Recognition System, organisations are acknowledged based on their impact across five key dimensions, as part of Singapore’s vision to become a City of Good.

