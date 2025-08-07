Submit Release
SendQuick Conexa Achieves FIDO2 Certification, Helping Enterprises Eliminate Password Risks

As cyber threats evolve, businesses need solutions that offer both robust security and ease of use. SendQuick Conexa delivers just that.”
— JS Wong
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendQuick, a leading provider of enterprise messaging and authentication solutions, proudly announces that its flagship authentication platform, SendQuick Conexa, has officially achieved FIDO2 server certification from the FIDO Alliance. This milestone underscores SendQuick’s commitment to delivering advanced, secure, and phishing-resistant authentication solutions that align with global standards.

FIDO2 is the latest set of specifications developed by the FIDO Alliance to promote strong, passwordless authentication based on public key cryptography. With this certification, SendQuick Conexa is now recognised as a trusted and interoperable solution that offers secure access across systems without relying on traditional, vulnerable passwords.

“Achieving FIDO2 certification is a significant validation of our efforts to help enterprises enhance access security while improving user experience,” said Mr. JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick. “As cyber threats evolve, businesses need solutions that offer both robust security and ease of use. SendQuick Conexa delivers just that, enabling passwordless, multi-channel authentication that is both secure and user-friendly.”

Why FIDO Certification Matters
The FIDO2 standard enables users to leverage on-device authenticators such as biometrics, passkeys, or security keys to verify identity. This eliminates risks associated with passwords and one-time codes sent via email or SMS. With Conexa’s FIDO2 certification, organisations can now:
• Enforce phishing-resistant authentication
• Enable passwordless logins for employees and customers
• Comply with zero-trust architecture and regulatory requirements
• Integrate with existing infrastructure seamlessly

SendQuick Conexa: Flexible, Multi-Channel, and Future-Ready
SendQuick Conexa supports a broad spectrum of authentication methods including:
FIDO2 passwordless authentication
• OTP via SMS, email, WhatsApp, Telegram, Microsoft Teams, and more
• Push notifications, biometrics, and hardware security keys
• Integration with SSL VPN, RADIUS, Microsoft Entra ID, and on-prem systems
Enterprises can deploy Conexa on-premise or via the cloud, making it ideal for organisations with complex, hybrid, or air-gapped environments.

Andy Hun
SendQuick Pte Ltd
+65 6280 2881
email us here
SendQuick's Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Solutions

