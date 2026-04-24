ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 24-27)

PHOENIX – Three freeway closures for improvement projects are scheduled in the metro Phoenix area this weekend (April 24-27), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Glendale Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 27) for surface asphalt removal as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at McDowell and Thomas roads also closed . Detours : Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route . Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 16th Street to eastbound Glendale Avenue to reconnect with the freeway. Northbound Seventh Street is another detour option.

Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between I-17 and 51st Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 27) for widening project. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue closed. Detours : Alternate routes include westbound Bell Road or Union Hills Drive to 51st Avenue to reach westbound Loop 101.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Gilbert Road in the Southeast Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 27) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Price, Dobson and Alma School roads closed. Detours : Alternate routes include eastbound Pecos and Germann roads.

Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.