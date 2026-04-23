California’s second ICE mask ban attempt appears dead under new ruling

California’s second attempt to ban federal immigration officers from concealing their faces with masks appears to be doomed under a new federal appeals court ruling. The court also blocked a new California law requiring federal, state and local police to wear badges or other identification.

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