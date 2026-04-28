Brake Pad and Universal Joint Announce Joint Rewards, a New Shared Loyalty Program
Brake Pad and Universal Joint launch Joint Rewards, a shared loyalty program featuring $1 Wings Mondays and cross-location rewards for members.
Joint Rewards lets our guests earn and redeem at both Brake Pad and Universal Joint, and having $1 wings every Monday for members is a pretty great place to start.”COLLEGE PARK, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brake Pad is joining sister restaurant Universal Joint to launch a newly redesigned loyalty program, Joint Rewards, allowing guests to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly across both concepts.
— Katie Towne
Brake Pad and Universal Joint have long shared more than just ownership. Both concepts are rooted in converted service stations, built around a love for classic bar favorites like burgers and wings, and have established themselves as neighborhood staples. With Joint Rewards, that shared foundation now extends into a unified guest experience.
The program is designed to reward frequency and loyalty in a simple, tangible way. Members earn one point for every dollar spent, and once they reach 100 points, they receive $5 off. In addition, members gain access to a rotating monthly perk, updated each month. Rewards can be earned and redeemed at both Brake Pad and Universal Joint locations, creating added flexibility and value for guests who frequent either location. A major highlight of the program is $1 Wings Mondays, available exclusively to all Joint Rewards members.
“This was a natural next step for us,” said Gordon Ricker, co-founder of Universal Joint and Brake Pad. “Brake Pad and Universal Joint have always shared the same mindset when it comes to taking care of our guests, so bringing everything together under Joint Rewards just makes it easier to deliver more value across both locations.”
“We wanted to create something that really rewards our regulars,” said Katie Towne, General Manager of Brake Pad. “Joint Rewards lets our guests earn and redeem at both Brake Pad and Universal Joint, and having $1 wings every Monday for members is a pretty great place to start.”
Brake Pad, which opened on January 18, 2002, in a converted service station in College Park, has spent more than two decades building a loyal following through consistency, daily bar specials, and a strong connection to the local community. The launch of Joint Rewards builds on that legacy, enhancing the guest experience while staying true to what has made the brand a favorite.
Joint Rewards is free and easy to join. Guests can sign up HERE or in-store or by visiting their local Universal Joint or Brake Pad to start earning.
About Brake Pad:
Brake Pad opened on January 18, 2002, in a converted service station in College Park, Georgia. Known for its approachable menu, daily bar specials, and neighborhood feel, Brake Pad has been Fueling the Neighborhood Since 2002.
About Universal Joint:
Universal Joint was founded in July 2000 in Decatur, Georgia, and has grown to six locations across the Southeast, including Decatur, Lawrenceville, Asheville, Greenville, Clayton, and Chattanooga. Known for its burgers, wings, and welcoming, community-driven atmosphere, Universal Joint lives by the mantra “Drinks Well with Others,” bringing people together through quality, consistency, and guest experience.
Gabrielle L Delouche
Universal Joint
marketing@ujointbar.com
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