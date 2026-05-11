Universal Joint Celebrates National Burger Day with Free Smash Burgers for the Second Straight Year
Universal Joint brings back its National Burger Day smash burger promotion Thursday, May 28, powered by the newly redesigned Joint Rewards program
Burgers have always been a big part of both Universal Joint and Brake Pad, so it made sense to expand the promotion across both brands through Joint Rewards.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Joint is bringing back its National Burger Day celebration for the second consecutive year, offering Joint Rewards members a free smash burger all day long on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
— Marc Brennan
The offer will be available at all Universal Joint locations throughout the Southeast, as well as sister concept Brake Pad. Guests simply need to join Joint Rewards, the newly redesigned loyalty program shared between both brands, to redeem the promotion.
Officially relaunched on April 28, 2026, Joint Rewards allows guests to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly across Universal Joint and Brake Pad locations, creating a more connected and flexible experience for loyal guests of both concepts.
What started as a one-day celebration in 2025 quickly became a fan-favorite promotion across all Universal Joint locations. Now entering its second year, the National Burger Day offer reflects the brand’s continued focus on community, hospitality, and rewarding the guests who have helped make Universal Joint a neighborhood staple throughout the Southeast.
“We had such a great response last year that bringing it back felt like an easy decision,” said Marc Brennan, Co-Founder of Universal Joint. “Burgers have always been a big part of both Universal Joint and Brake Pad, so it made sense to expand the promotion across both brands through Joint Rewards. We’re excited to continue building National Burger Day into an annual tradition for our guests.”
About Joint Rewards:
Joint Rewards was designed to create a more seamless experience across both Universal Joint and Brake Pad, allowing guests to earn and redeem rewards interchangeably at either concept. Members earn one point for every dollar spent, receive $5 off for every 100 points earned, and gain access to rotating monthly perks and exclusive offers across both brands, including $1 Wings Mondays available exclusively to Joint Rewards members.
Terms & Conditions:
National Burger Day offer valid 5/28/26, only, at all participating Universal Joint locations and Brake Pad in College Park. Guests must be enrolled in Joint Rewards to redeem. No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Offer includes one smash burger with bacon and Million Island dressing, with guest choice of cheese or no cheese. No modifications or substitutions. Participating Universal Joint locations include Decatur, Lawrenceville, Greenville, Clayton, Asheville, and Chattanooga. For more information or to join Joint Rewards, sign-up here.
Gabrielle L Delouche
Universal Joint
marketing@ujointbar.com
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