Universal Joint Lawrenceville Hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off
Universal Joint Lawrenceville hosts its 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off benefiting The Paw Project of Georgia
It’s one of those events people look forward to every year: great chili, great energy, and a chance to come together as a community while supporting a cause that means a lot to us.”LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Joint Lawrenceville is proud to host its 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 21, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, welcoming the community for a full afternoon of chili tastings, friendly competition, live music, and charitable impact.
— Rebecca Williams, General Manager
This beloved annual tradition brings together home cooks, breweries, and chili lovers for a spirited cook-off where guests can sample a wide variety of chili, enjoy live music, and vote for their favorites. Over the years, the Chili Cook-Off has become a staple in the Lawrenceville community, celebrating good food, creativity, and connection.
A portion of event proceeds will benefit The Paw Project of Georgia, Inc., supporting the organization’s mission to protect and advocate for animals across the state.
“This is our seventh year hosting the Chili Cook-Off, and we’re thrilled to bring this community favorite back once again,” said Rebecca Williams, General Manager of Universal Joint Lawrenceville. “It’s one of those events people look forward to every year: great chili, great energy, and a chance to come together as a community while supporting a cause that means a lot to us.”
Following seven years of community support, the event’s impact extends beyond the cook-off itself, helping raise awareness and funds for local organizations making a difference.
Participants interested in competing in the Chili Cook-Off can register online here, with opportunities available for both home cooks and local breweries. Guests will help determine the winners through People’s Choice voting throughout the event, with top entries recognized and awarded on-site.
Community members are also invited to attend and enjoy an afternoon of chili tastings, live music, and friendly competition. Guests can purchase general admission tasting tickets in advance at an early bird price by visiting us here.
The 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off offers a chance for the Lawrenceville community to come together over great food, friendly competition, and a shared commitment to giving back. With chili simmering, music playing, and votes ready to be cast, Universal Joint Lawrenceville looks forward to welcoming guests for an afternoon of flavor, fun, and impact.
Guests can learn more, purchase General Admission tickets, register to compete, or plan their visit by visiting our event page here.
