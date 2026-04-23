Lotto America Jackpot Third-Largest in Game’s History

Saturday’s Drawing will be 109th Roll

JACKSON, MISS. – The Lotto America jackpot continues to climb, reaching an estimated $22.99 million for the Saturday, April 25 drawing, now ranking as the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. The jackpot carries an estimated $10.49 million cash value.

The jackpot rolled following Wednesday night’s drawing, extending the run to 109 drawings since the game’s last jackpot winner on Aug. 6, 2025. This surge is especially notable: jackpots exceeding $20 million in Lotto America are rare, occurring only five times since the game’s relaunch on Nov. 12, 2017.

Lotto America tickets are just $1 per play, with the option to add EZ Match for an additional $1 for a chance to win instantly. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:15 p.m. CT, giving players multiple chances each week to win. Players can purchase tickets at authorized Mississippi Lottery retailers.

Lotto America winning numbers can be found at mslottery.com or on the Mississippi Lottery app. Players can also scan their Lotto America tickets on the app following the drawing to see if they have a winning ticket.

Jackpot Update



The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $150 million with an estimated cash value of $67.3 million. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $118 million, with an estimated cash value of $53.9 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $110 thousand.

4.23.26