Doc2Doc Closes $150 Million Credit Facility with Leading Institutional Capital Partner

Facility enhances capital efficiency and supports expanded lending to healthcare providers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doc2Doc , a leading financial services platform dedicated to healthcare providers, today announced the successful closing of a credit facility with a leading institutional capital partner which can provide capacity of up to $150 million. The facility represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory and underscores institutional confidence in Doc2Doc’s platform and credit discipline.The new credit facility will meaningfully expand Doc2Doc’s origination capacity, improve its cost of funds, and accelerate the company’s strategy of disciplined, profitable growth. By broadening access to capital for physicians, dentists, nurses, and advanced practice providers, Doc2Doc continues to address a critical financial services gap for a population that has historically been underserved by traditional lenders.“This facility is a transformative step for Doc2Doc and a strong validation of the platform we’ve built,” said Dr. Zwade J. Marshall , CEO and Co-Founder of Doc2Doc Lending. “This partnership reflects the trust we’ve earned through disciplined underwriting and a relentless focus on the providers we serve. With this capital foundation in place, we are well-positioned to scale responsibly and deliver even greater value to our customers.”The closing of this facility marks a pivotal moment in Doc2Doc’s evolution, providing the company with the capital to deepen its market presence while maintaining the credit quality and customer trust that define its brand. The transaction was led internally by Chris Cronk , Chief Financial Officer at Doc2Doc Lending, whose leadership was instrumental in the partnership.About Doc2Doc LendingFounded in 2017, Doc2Doc is a physician-founded financial platform built to address the unique financial realities of healthcare professionals. By combining healthcare-specific underwriting with a streamlined, member-focused experience, Doc2Doc delivers personalized lending solutions that empower providers across the full spectrum of care. To learn more, visit www.doc2doclending.com Doc2Doc Lending products are made available by DR Bank, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply. DR Bank may sell, assign, or transfer ownership of your loan to another party after the loan funds. The borrower will receive notification if and when any such sale, assignment, or transfer occurs.

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