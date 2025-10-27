Doc2Doc Lending Strengthens Credit Risk Analytics Team with Appointment of Liz Sufrinko as Senior Manager

Liz Sufrinko

Doc2Doc Lending appoints Liz Sufrinko as Senior Manager of Credit Risk Analytics, advancing data-driven lending for doctors and healthcare professionals.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doc2Doc Lending , the physician-founded personal-lending platform built exclusively for doctors and healthcare professionals, today announced the appointment of Liz Sufrinko as Senior Manager, Credit Risk Analytics. This strategic addition strengthens Doc2Doc Lending’s data and analytics capabilities as the company continues to expand its data-driven approach to responsible growth.Sufrinko brings over eight years of progressive leadership experience in consumer credit risk and business intelligence, most recently serving as a Credit Risk Analyst at Synchrony Bank. Her expertise spans credit acquisition strategy, portfolio management analytics, and performance optimization across portfolios exceeding $1 billion in annual originations.“Liz’s analytical expertise and her ability to transform complex data into clear business insights make her an exceptional addition to our team,” said Dr. Zwade Marshall , Co-Founder and CEO of Doc2Doc Lending. “Her deep understanding of credit-risk analytics and her collaborative leadership style align perfectly with our mission to serve doctors with precision, empathy, and financial expertise.”In her new role, Sufrinko will lead enhancements to Doc2Doc Lending’s proprietary credit risk models and data-driven decision frameworks, helping to refine the company’s ability to assess and serve the unique financial profiles of doctors and healthcare professionals.About Doc2Doc LendingFounded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending was created for doctors by doctors to provide personal loans tailored the unique financial realities of medical professionals. The company’s proprietary technology delivers personalized lending solutions that traditional institutions often overlook, empowering doctors to achieve their ambitions and thrive at every stage of their careers.

