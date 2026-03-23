Doc2Doc Lending Expands Access to Purpose-Built Loans for Nurses and Advanced Practice Providers

Purpose-built lending is now available to advanced practice providers and nurses underserved by traditional financial institutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doc2Doc Lending , a physician-founded financial platform built exclusively for healthcare providers, today announced the launch of personal loans for nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), anesthesiologist assistants (AAs), and registered nurses (RNs).The launch addresses a persistent gap in access to credit for a workforce that is both clinically essential and financially underserved, despite strong, stable incomes and growing demand for their expertise across the healthcare system.Why This Workforce Has Been Left BehindNPs, PAs, CRNAs, AAs, and Nurses frequently encounter barriers when seeking personal credit. Shift-based income, contract employment arrangements, and the absence of a co-signer can disqualify highly skilled professionals from conventional loan products, not because of financial risk, but because traditional underwriting was never designed with their careers in mind.“As an interventional pain physician and owner of ambulatory surgery centers, I collaborate daily with CRNAs, AAs, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and nurses who are integral to delivering high-quality patient care. I’ve witnessed not only their clinical excellence, but also the disconnect they face when traditional lenders fail to understand their compensation models or the true strength of their careers. That gap has always been hard to ignore. This launch is our way of addressing it, because these professionals have absolutely earned access to financial solutions designed with them in mind,” said Dr. Zwade J. Marshall , CEO and Co-Founder of Doc2Doc Lending.A Loan Built for How They Actually WorkDoc2Doc uses a healthcare-specific underwriting model that evaluates employment stability, career trajectory, and long-term earning potential, all factors that matter most for providers whose financial profiles don't fit conventional molds. Practicing NPs, PAs, CRNAs, AAs, and RNs can access personal loans from $5,000 to $100,000 through a fully digital application that takes less than five minutes to complete. Key features include:* No co-signer requirement* Funding in as little as one week* Soft credit check when applying* No hidden fees or prepayment penalties* Fixed rates with an ACH autopay discount of 0.25%* 5-year loan term with predictable monthly payments* Ability to borrow again once in good standingFunds can be used for debt consolidation, relocation and housing costs, licensing and certification expenses, career transitions, and unexpected financial needs.Expanding Access Where It's Needed MostAs NPs, PAs, CRNAs, AAs, and nurses take on increasingly central roles in care delivery, Doc2Doc is committed to ensuring the financial tools available to them keep pace."The healthcare workforce has changed. The way we finance the people in it needs to change, too. NPs, PAs, CRNAs, and nurses are not on the periphery of care; they are at its core. Our job is to make sure the financial tools available to them reflect that reality," said Dr. Zwade J. Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Doc2Doc Lending.About Doc2Doc LendingFounded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending is a physician-founded financial platform built to address the unique financial realities of healthcare professionals. By combining healthcare-specific underwriting with a streamlined, member-focused experience, Doc2Doc delivers personalized lending solutions that empower providers across the full spectrum of care. To learn more, visit www.doc2doclending.com Doc2Doc Lending products are made available by DR Bank, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply. DR Bank may sell, assign, or transfer ownership of your loan to another party after the loan funds. The borrower will receive notification if and when any such sale, assignment, or transfer occurs.

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