MPD Makes an Arrest in a 14th Street Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect following a shooting in Northwest.
On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at approximately 2:04 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was conscious and breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
MPD Detectives reviewed nearby security camera footage and developed leads.
On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 18-year-old Jamari Devontae Jackson, of Southeast, D.C, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26021775
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