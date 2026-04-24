Christmas Together with Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans Returns for Year Two

Christmas Together 2026 with Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans

Beloved Holiday Tour Expands to Arenas Nationwide Following Breakout Debut Season

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a celebrated inaugural run that captivated audiences across the country, Christmas Together, featuring three of Christian music’s most beloved and enduring voices, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, and CeCe Winans, returns this holiday season with an exciting new chapter. In response to overwhelming demand, the 2026 tour will expand into arenas nationwide, marking a significant step up in scale and reach for one of the season’s most cherished concert experiences.

What began as an intimate theater tour has quickly grown into a must-see holiday tradition, drawing fans eager to experience the unique chemistry and shared legacy of these iconic artists. This year’s move to arenas allows even more audiences to take part in an unforgettable evening of music, worship, and celebration.

“So glad to be headed back on the road to celebrate Christmas with my good friends Michael and CeCe,” Grant said. “What a gift to share the hope and wonder of the Christmas season together. You can't make old friends.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing another Christmas season together with Michael and Amy, creating more unforgettable nights filled with hope and love,” Winans added. “As the holidays draw near, there’s a special anticipation that comes with gathering together and celebrating the true meaning of the season. I can’t wait to experience those beautiful moments again with everyone.”

“Christmas is the most magical time of the year, and getting to tour for a second year with Amy and CeCe is something I’m incredibly grateful for,” Smith said. “There’s something really special about what we created together last year, and now we get to build on that. We can’t wait to experience it all again with audiences.”

Blending timeless Christmas classics with career-defining hits and moments of heartfelt worship, Christmas Together captures the true spirit and joy of the season. With decades of influence and a deep-rooted message of faith, Grant, Smith, and Winans bring a powerful and unifying presence to the stage, creating a concert experience that resonates across generations.

Whether audiences are starting a new tradition or continuing a cherished one, Christmas Together offers a meaningful way to celebrate the hope, peace, and wonder of the birth of Christ. With expanded production, larger venues, and the same heart behind every performance, this year’s tour promises to be bigger, brighter, and more impactful than ever.

An exclusive pre-sale begins Monday, April 27th at 10 am local time, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, May 1st. For the full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit AmyGrant.com, CeCeWinans.com, and MichaelWSmith.com.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, November 27, 2026 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Friday, November 28, 2026 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Saturday, November 29, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

Sunday, November 30, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Tuesday, December 2, 2026 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Wednesday, December 3, 2026 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Thursday, December 4, 2026 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Friday, December 5, 2026 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, December 7, 2026 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Monday, December 8, 2026 – Loveland, CO – Blue Arena at The Ranch

About Amy Grant:

Amy Grant's career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million and over 1 billion global streams. Grant’s chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers.

In addition to her six GRAMMY® Awards, Grant has earned 26 GMA Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Music City Walk of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Conventional wisdom has it that Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map becoming the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts and the first to perform at the GRAMMY® Awards. With that, her legacy as one of the most influential artists of the past four decades is assured. In 2022, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts included Grant as one of their five distinguished Honorees to receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Grant continues to actively tour each year playing 70+ solo shows in addition to the annual Christmas At The Ryman residency with Vince Gill which celebrated over 100 headline shows at the Ryman, the first co-headliners to mark this incredible milestone.

In the spring of 2026, Grant will release her first new album of new music in over a decade entitled “The Me That Remains” dropping May 8, 2026. Produced by legendary Mac McAnally, this very personal album is a journey through themes of healing, human & spiritual connection, unity, & hope. The album features collaborations with guest artists Ruby Amanfu & Vince Gill along with co-writing partners Jon Foreman (Switchfoot), Tom Douglas, Mike Reid, Mac McAnally and more. The title song reflects Amy’s journey over the last few years overcoming heart surgery and a bike accident that nearly took her life. Amy’s music always looks through a lens of hope & faith while probing the human condition with honest commentary inviting a conversation. “The Me That Remains” album sounds and reads somewhat like a ‘life manual’ written from the perspective of an artist that has lived through it all, knows who she is as an artist and human, and as Amy has said, ‘I want to be present for whatever emerges in my time’. The story is not over; it is just the beginning of new chapters to come.

Get Connected With Amy Grant:

amygrant.com

facebook.com/amygrant

x.com/amygrant

instagram.com/amygrantofficial

tiktok.com/@amygrantmusic

youtube.com/@amygrantofficial

About Michael W. Smith:

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMY® Awards, 45+ Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. He has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International.

Smith is married to the love of his life Deborah, and together they have five children and 20 grandchildren.

Get Connected With Michael W. Smith:

michaelwsmith.com

facebook.com/michaelwsmithofficial

instagram.com/mwsmithofficial

tiktok.com/@mwsmithhq

youtube.com/@michaelwsmithTV

About CeCe Winans:

CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist is firmly established as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her illustrious career is marked by an impressive 18 GRAMMY Awards, 33 Dove Awards, and 19 Stellar Awards. She has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she has been honored as a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and has received multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, and Essence Awards. CeCe’s first live recording, Believe For It (PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC), exceeded all expectations, amassing over one billion U.S. streams. In 2023 alone, her entire catalog garnered over two billion impressions on YouTube. Her current album, More Than This, features the award-winning single “That’s My King,” already hailed as a Winans classic and “Come Jesus Come” is being touted as the next anthem that’s here to stay. The highly anticipated More Than This Tour is underway with most dates nearly sold out. Beyond music, CeCe and her husband, Alvin Love, are the founders of Nashville Life Church in Nashville, TN.

Get Connected With CeCe Winans:

cecewinans.com

facebook.com/official.cece.winans

x.com/cecewinans

instagram.com/cecewinans

tiktok.com/@cecewinansofficial

youtube.com/@cecewinansofficial

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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