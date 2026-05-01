Lysa TerKeurst Announces Fall 2026 Making Peace With What I Can’t Control Tour Featuring Special Guest Tasha Layton

Lysa TerKeurst - Making Peace With What I Can’t Control Tour 2026

Transformative nights of biblical truth, worship, and freedom coming to 10 cities this November

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #1 New York Times bestselling author and speaker Lysa TerKeurst will embark on the Making Peace With What I Can’t Control Tour this fall, joined by special guest and acclaimed artist Tasha Layton for a powerful series of nights designed to help attendees release fear-driven control, embrace peace, and encounter God in a fresh way.

The Making Peace With What I Can’t Control Tour invites audiences into an evening of biblical truth and worship centered on a message many desperately need: freedom from carrying burdens they were never meant to bear. Through honest teaching, encouragement, and music, attendees will learn to recognize fear-driven control in their lives, surrender what was never theirs to carry, and experience a peace that isn’t dependent on circumstances or the actions of others.

“This tour is so personal to me because I know what it’s like to feel responsible for outcomes I was never meant to carry,” said Lysa TerKeurst. “I’ve spent years overthinking how to prevent the worst from happening, trying to fix others, and hyperextending myself to change circumstances. But I’ve also experienced the relief of finally feeling safe enough to surrender it to God. My prayer is that each person who comes will embrace this same peace that comes from shifting the weight we've been holding to the only One who can bear it all.”

“I’m so excited to be part of these nights with Lysa,” added Tasha Layton. “My prayer is that every person in the room encounters God in a real and personal way, and walks away reminded that there is hope, healing, and freedom available to them.”

The Making Peace With What I Can’t Control Tour promises to be a powerful night of encouragement, healing, and worship for those longing to release what they were never meant to carry and embrace the peace only God can give. An exclusive pre-sale is underway now, and tickets go on sale to the public Monday, May 4th. For a full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit tprlive.co.

TOUR DATES:

Saturday, November 7, 2026 – Mechanicsville, VA – Atlee Church

Sunday, November 8, 2026 – Bethel Park, PA – South Hills Assembly of God

Monday, November 9, 2026 – Bethel, CT – Walnut Hill Community Church

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 – Williamsville, NY – Eastern Hills Church

Thursday, November 12, 2026 – Rustburg, VA – Hyland Heights Baptist Church

Friday, November 13, 2026 – Princeton, NC – The Bridge Princeton

Saturday, November 14, 2026 – Asheville, NC – West Asheville Baptist Church

Sunday, November 15, 2026 – Paducah, KY – Heartland Church

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 – Houston, TX – The MET Church

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – CityChurch

About Lysa TerKeurst:

Lysa TerKeurst is president and chief visionary officer of Proverbs 31 Ministries and the author of eight New York Times bestsellers, including I Want to Trust You, but I Don't, Good Boundaries and Goodbyes, Forgiving What You Can’t Forget, and It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way. Her new book Making Peace with What I Can't Control releases in September. She enjoys life with her husband Chaz and her kids and grandkids. Connect with her at www.LysaTerKeurst.com or on social media @LysaTerKeurst.

About Tasha Layton:

Since first captivating radio audiences in 2020, Tasha Layton has become one of Christian music’s most celebrated female vocalists. Her full-length debut, How Far, delivered multiple chart-topping hits, including the No. 1 title track “How Far,” the No. 1 smash “Look What You’ve Done,” and her breakthrough single “Into The Sea (It’s Gonna Be OK).” In 2023, her song “Never” ranked among the top Christian songs of the year, and in 2024, she earned her third No. 1 radio single with “Worship Through It (feat. Chris Brown).”

In Spring 2025, Layton released her first live-recorded worship album, Worship Through It Live. Her holiday projects—This Is Christmas and the GMA Dove Award-nominated This Is Christmas (Live From Fisher Center)—have also become beloved seasonal classics.

Layton’s newest album, Life In Me, was released in October 2025 and features a dynamic collection of songs reflecting her walk with Christ, with collaborations from Chris Brown, Rachael Lampa, Colton Dixon, and Tim Hughes.

Before launching her solo career, Layton appeared on Season 9 of American Idol and spent four years as a backing vocalist for pop superstar Katy Perry. She is also a published author with titles including the guided prayer journal Boundless: Moving Freedom From Your Head To Your Heart, Look What You’ve Done, and the children’s book A Big and Boundless Love. Tasha and her husband, Keith, share two children—Levi and Lyla—and reside on a farm just outside of Nashville.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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