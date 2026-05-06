Pat Barrett Announces 20-City I’ve Got A Fire Tour This Fall

Pat Barrett I've Got A Fire Tour 2026

Tickets on sale now

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning songwriter and worship leader Pat Barrett is set to hit the road this Fall for the highly anticipated I’ve Got A Fire Tour, a 20-city U.S. run celebrating his latest hit album. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of worship, celebration, and powerful moments of connection as Barrett brings new music and beloved favorites to audiences nationwide.

Fresh off joining Brandon Lake on the successful King of Hearts Tour, Barrett now embarks on his own headlining run, inviting audiences into a deeper and joy-filled worship experience. Known for songs that resonate deeply with listeners around the world, Barrett will lead audiences through standout tracks from his latest project including “I’ve Got A Fire,” “Praise The Lord Forever,” “Break Open,” and “Always On Time.”

Concertgoers can also look forward to worship anthems that have become staples in churches everywhere, including “Build My Life” and “Good Good Father.”

“One of my favorite parts of making an album is getting to step into a room and sing these songs with people,” said Barrett. “I don’t take nights like that for granted, and I honestly can’t wait for this tour to start. My prayer is that these songs spark something real; igniting a fire and fanning a flame that burns brightly in all of us.”

The I’ve Got A Fire Tour promises to be a powerful night of celebration, encouragement, and worship for longtime fans and new listeners alike. Tickets are on sale now and expected to go quickly. For a full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit patbarrettmusic.com.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, October 1, 2026 – Greenville, SC – Fellowship Greenville

Friday, October 2, 2026 – Huntersville, NC – Lake Forest Church Huntersville

Saturday, October 3, 2026 – La Grange, KY – Salt and Light Church

Sunday, October 4, 2026 – Greensburg, PA – Word of Life Church

Thursday, October 8, 2026 – New City, NY – Gracepoint Gospel Church

Friday, October 9, 2026 – Shrewsbury, PA – Grace Fellowship Church

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Little River, SC – Valorous Church

Sunday, October 11, 2026 – Morehead City, NC – Glad Tidings Church

Thursday, November 5, 2026 – Waukesha, WI – RiverGlen Christian Church

Friday, November 6, 2026 – Arden Hills, MN – North Heights Lutheran Church

Saturday, November 7, 2026 – Blue Springs, MO – Blue Springs Christian Church

Sunday, November 8, 2026 – Ballwin, MO – First Free Church

Thursday, November 12, 2026 – Avon, IN – Crossroads Church

Friday, November 13, 2026 – Northwest Pickerington, OH – Life City Church

Saturday, November 14, 2026 – West Chicago, IL – Wheaton Academy

Sunday, November 15, 2026 – Peoria, IL – Riverside Community Church

Thursday, November 19, 2026 – Pensacola, FL – Marcus Pointe Baptist Church

Friday, November 20, 2026 – Indian Harbour Beach, FL – Coastline Community Church

Saturday, November 21, 2026 – Parrish, FL – North River Church

Sunday, November 22, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Grace Midtown Church

About Pat Barrett:

Pat Barrett is a Dove Award winning and GRAMMY®-nominated songwriter and artist whose voice has helped shape the sound of modern worship around the world. As a key contributor to songs sung in churches globally, he co-wrote the RIAA Gold-certified, No. 1 Billboard Christian Airplay hits “Build My Life” and “Praise,” along with beloved anthems like “Good Good Father” and “The Way (New Horizon).”

Since launching his solo career in 2018, Barrett has collaborated with artists like Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Elevation Worship, and Kari Jobe. He has continued to establish himself as a distinct and trusted voice in worship music, known for his honest songwriting and ability to connect with listeners. His 2023 album Shelter and 2024 release Happily Hidden further showcased his heart and artistic depth.

In 2025, Barrett released his fourth studio album, I’ve Got A Fire, marking a creative high point with its vibrant production, joy-filled perspective, and renewed focus on personal and communal worship. The project has been widely praised for its energy, sincerity, and lyrical encouragement, reflecting a season of both artistic growth and conviction.

With over 800 million career streams and a catalog of songs that continue to resonate across generations, Barrett remains a cornerstone voice in the global worship movement—writing songs that are as at home in the local church as they are on the world stage. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, he continues to create music that invites people into a deeper, more honest connection with God.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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Pat Barrett I've Got a Fire Tour Trailer

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