SYDKIMYL Educational Consulting Announces 2025 Impact

Exceptional School Growth, Leadership Results, and Proven Transformation Across North Carolina Education Systems

Our mission has always been clear,” McGregor added. “Help students by strengthening the systems and leaders responsible for their success.” — Kimberly McGregor, M.S., CEO & Founder of SYDKIMYL Educational Consulting

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when school districts are under intense pressure to raise achievement, improve leadership effectiveness, and accelerate measurable progress, SYDKIMYL Educational Consulting announces its most recent record of proven impact. Marked by uncommon school performance gains and leadership transformation, the Charlotte based educational consulting firm leads results across complex education environments for students and leaders.Founded by veteran educator and school counselor, Kimberly McGregor, M.S. , SYDKIMYL has become an esteemed and effective partner to schools, districts, and leadership teams seeking more than theory. The firm is known for execution, measurable outcomes, and the ability to move institutions forward where improvement matters most.Its most recent leadership coaching outcomes tell a compelling and rare story:Across 12 middle schools supported through principal coaching and leadership development, 75% of schools met or exceeded academic growth expectations, seven schools exceeded growth expectations, seven schools improved their overall letter grade, and three schools ranked among the Top 25 middle schools in the state.In public education, improving a school by a full letter grade is significant. Achieving that level of advancement across multiple campuses reflects stronger instructional leadership, improved systems, better execution, and sustained focus, led by the SYDKIMYL systems and strategies.Several schools that posted especially notable gains across Math, Math 1 and Reading include:- Kennedy Middle School recorded 8.49 growth points in subject proficiency, ranked among the Top 25 in the state, and improved a letter grade- Marie G. Davis posted 6.97 growth points in subject proficiency, ranked Top 25 statewide, and improved a letter grade- Wilson STEM Academy achieved 7.34 growth points in subject proficiency and improved a letter grade- Northridge Middle School delivered 4.96 growth points in subject proficiency and improved a letter grade- Thomasboro Academy achieved 4.77 growth points in subject proficiency and improved a letter grade- Whitewater Middle School posted 4.41 growth points in subject proficiency and improved a letter gradeAdditional schools, including Carmel Middle School, Governors Village STEM Academy, and Walter G. Byers also exceeded growth expectations, demonstrating broad, system-level effectiveness.These outcomes were driven by a focused leadership model centered on:- Clear instructional vision and aligned expectations- Stronger observation and feedback systems- Data-informed decision making- Root-cause problem solving- Sustainable leadership capacity beyond the coaching cycle“School transformation is intentional,” said Kimberly McGregor, M.S., CEO & Founder of SYDKIMYL. “When leaders receive the right coaching, clarity, and systems support, schools can move faster than many believe possible.”SYDKIMYL’s work spans two distinct but complementary practice areas.Schools are supported directly through student-facing services that address scholar success including academic tutoring, emotional intelligence programming, and targeted student support.Separately, SYDKIMYL engages with districts, governing bodies, and leadership through executive advisory, principal coaching, board leadership development, and strategic transformation initiatives. Leadership engagements also address executive performance, school turnaround, strategic planning, and institutional effectiveness.Though the separate engagements are designed and deployed to solve separate needs, together, they reflect a comprehensive ability to improve outcomes at every level of the education ecosystem.What began in 2019 as one educator’s response to unmet student needs has since evolved into an essential consulting partner for organizations seeking measurable progress.Kimberly McGregor, M.S., a fourth-generation educator, launched SYDKIMYL after serving as a school counselor solely responsible for hundreds of students, and witnessing firsthand the widening gap between institutional demands and available support. That frontline experience continues to shape SYDKIMYL’s practical, results-first philosophy.Today, as schools nationwide seek trusted partners capable of producing measurable gains, SYDKIMYL is expanding solutions for institutions interested in leadership coaching, board advisory, executive strategy, school improvement, student support programming, and change management.“Our mission has always been clear,” McGregor added. “Help students by strengthening the systems and leaders responsible for their success.”About SYDKIMYL Educational ConsultingAn educator-founded, results-driven firm specializing in school improvement, leadership coaching, executive advisory, governance support, and student-centered programming. Partnering with schools, districts, boards, and education leaders, SYDKIMYL strengthens leadership performance, improves academic outcomes, and builds sustainable systems for long-term success. Its impact is demonstrated through measurable gains across some of the most complex school environments in North Carolina.

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