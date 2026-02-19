LISC-Backed Redevelopment Highlights New Era of Community Investment at Yoke Management Partners

Riverdale, the LISC-backed redevelopment advances Yoke Management Partners’ broader mission to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing while modernizing aging properties through energy-efficient systems, safety upgrades, and unit improvements.

People-First Real Estate Developer Advances Affordable Housing Preservation Through Public-Private Partnerships, Capital Alignment, and Accountable Ownership

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoke Management Partners , a people-first real estate development firm specializing in affordable housing preservation and community-centered redevelopment, is advancing a new era of accountability, stewardship, and long-term community investment through a LISC-backed redevelopment project in Prince George’s County, Maryland.The project, recently highlighted by Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) , one of the nation’s leading community development organizations, demonstrates how mission-aligned capital, public-sector support, and accountable private ownership can work together to preserve affordability while improving housing quality.The LISC-backed investment underscores Yoke Management Partners’ commitment to building stable, well-maintained affordable housing communities supported by strong governance, transparent systems, and long-term stewardship.“Access to mission-aligned capital matters,” said Chris Grant, Founder and Managing Partner of Yoke Management Partners. “But what matters just as much is how that capital is deployed. Our focus is on accountability, preservation, and building housing that serves residents today while remaining sustainable for decades to come.”Capital Alignment Driving Community ImpactThe redevelopment leverages a layered capital stack designed to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing while funding meaningful upgrades that improve resident quality of life. The project includes:- LISC participation as a capital partner- Local public-sector preservation funding- Long-term affordability restrictions on a majority of units- Targeted investment in unit renovations and building systems"At the heart of LISC's work is housing preservation, ensuring that residents have affordable opportunities to grow and thrive in their communities without displacement," said Ramon Jacobson, Executive Director of LISC DC. "LISC was proud to partner with Yoke Management Partners to invest $2.4M to transform a long overlooked, neglected property to one that is high quality, affordable, and located conveniently near transit."This alignment between private developers, nonprofit capital providers, and local government reflects a growing model for responsible affordable housing redevelopment—one that balances financial sustainability with community benefit.Yoke Management Partners describes this approach as accountable ownership: acquiring properties, inheriting existing conditions, and taking responsibility for implementing systems, oversight, and partnerships that drive measurable improvement.Accountable Ownership, Not Passive InvestmentAs an affordable housing developer and owner, Yoke Management Partners operates as an umbrella real estate platform, acquiring and redeveloping multifamily properties while assigning vetted, high-performing property management firms to individual assets based on local expertise and operational capacity.This model allows Yoke Management Partners to maintain portfolio-wide standards for maintenance, communication, and safety while ensuring day-to-day operations are handled by experienced management partners.Preserving Affordability While Improving Housing QualityThe LISC-backed redevelopment advances Yoke Management Partners’ broader mission to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing while modernizing aging properties through energy-efficient systems, safety upgrades, and unit improvements.By pairing preservation with targeted reinvestment, Yoke aims to protect affordable housing supply while delivering safer, healthier living environments.A Scalable Model for Community-Centered DevelopmentYoke Management Partners views this project as a template for future growth: a scalable, repeatable model for community-centered redevelopment built on public-private partnership, mission-aligned capital, and accountable ownership.“Affordable housing requires more than good intentions,” Grant said. “It requires capital alignment, operational discipline, and accountability. That’s the model we’re building.”About Yoke Management Partners: Yoke Management Partners is a people-first real estate development firm dedicated to cultivating vibrant communities, balancing growth with stewardship, galvanizing progress, and generating enduring value. Guided by integrity, sustainability, and collaboration, Yoke delivers innovative housing solutions that strengthen neighborhoods, empower residents, and provide long-term investor returns.About LISC: LISC is one of the country’s largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close gaps in health, wealth and opportunity so that people and places can thrive. LISC has 34 local offices across the country, including one in Washington, D.C. (LISC DC). Since our founding in 1982, LISC DC has invested $596 million to create 15,948 affordable homes and apartments and develop 3.7 million square feet of retail, community and educational space.

