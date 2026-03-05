Yoke Management Partners Advances Equitable Transit-Oriented Housing with Redevelopment in Prince George’s County

Chris Grant, Founder and CEO of Yoke Management Partners (Yoke), welcomes DHCD "Day Trip" leaders to the newly reimagined Riverdale Station Apartments. Riverdale, the LISC-backed redevelopment advances Yoke Management Partners’ broader mission to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing while modernizing aging properties through energy-efficient systems, safety upgrades, and unit improvements.

Community-First Real Estate Developer Advances Accountability, Governance, and Community-Centered Housing Through Trusted Property Management Strategy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoke Management Partners , a people-first real estate development firm specializing in affordable housing preservation and community-centered redevelopment, is advancing a scalable model for equitable, transit-oriented housing through its redevelopment of Riverdale Station Apartments in Prince George’s County, Maryland.The project reflects a forward-looking public-private partnership designed to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing, modernize aging properties, and maintain long-term affordability in a rapidly changing, transit-rich corridor.Yoke Management Partners views the Riverdale Station transaction—and the County-supported financing structure behind it—as a potential national model for how cities can protect existing affordable housing stock while investing in quality-of-life improvements for residents.“Communities across the country are wrestling with how to preserve older affordable housing near transit and job centers,” said Chris Grant, Founder and Managing Partner of Yoke Management Partners. “Prince George’s County has demonstrated real leadership by pairing preservation tools with mission-aligned capital. We believe this approach is replicable in other markets.”A Transit-Oriented Preservation StrategyRiverdale Station Apartments is located steps from the Riverdale MARC Station and within close proximity to future Purple Line stops, placing residents near major employment centers in College Park, Silver Spring, and Washington, D.C. The property sits within both a Qualified Census Tract (QCT) and a Priority Funding Area (PFA), aligning with local and federal priorities for housing and infrastructure investment.Yoke Management Partners received strategic technical assistance from the Purple Line Corridor Coalition (PLCC)—a cross-sector partnership convened by the University of Maryland’s National Center for Smart Growth. PLCC works to ensure that the economic and transit benefits of the Purple Line are shared equitably by long‑standing residents and small businesses.PLCC provided Yoke with advisory support on preservation strategy, affordability commitments, and community‑centered redevelopment best practices.“Yoke’s work at Riverdale Station demonstrates the type of preservation-centered investment we want to see along the Purple Line,” said Vonnette Harris, the PLCC's Housing Development Consultant. “Keeping residents in place while improving living conditions is essential to equitable transit‑oriented development.”Rather than pursuing displacement-driven redevelopment, Yoke Management Partners structured the project around preservation, phased renovations, and resident stability.Key elements of Yoke’s Riverdale Station Apartments include:- Long-term affordability restrictions on a majority of units at or below 80% AMI, with a significant portion at or below 50% AMI- Unit and building upgrades completed at turnover to avoid resident displacement- Energy-efficient systems, modernized electrical infrastructure, and interior improvements- Exterior security enhancements, lighting upgrades, and planned sustainability featuresThis approach reflects Yoke’s broader mission to balance affordability, sustainability, and financial performance while keeping existing residents in place.Innovative Capital Stack Supporting Community OutcomesThe Riverdale Station redevelopment is supported by a layered capital stack that includes public preservation funding from the Prince George’s County Right of First Refusal (ROFR) Preservation Fund.“Riverdale Station demonstrates how we use the Right of First Refusal Preservation Fund strategically—to protect residents, preserve naturally occurring affordable housing, and secure long-term affordability in transit-rich corridors,” said Jonathan R. Butler, Director, Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development. “Yoke Management Partners brought the discipline and preservation-first approach we look for in partners. This is how Prince George’s County leads—by pairing smart policy with accountable execution.”Yoke believes this structure offers a blueprint for other jurisdictions seeking to preserve affordable housing without relying solely on new construction.“Preservation is often the most cost-effective affordable housing strategy,” Grant said. “When counties create smart financing pathways, they unlock private capital that can be deployed quickly and responsibly.” Recent LISC coverage of the project underscores the importance of these partnerships in sustaining naturally occurring affordable housing and supporting community-centered redevelopment.Model-Building, Not One-Off DevelopmentYoke Management Partners approaches each project as part of a broader system, not a standalone transaction. The firm functions as an umbrella real estate platform that acquires and redevelops properties while establishing portfolio-wide standards for affordability preservation, resident communication, maintenance accountability, and long-term stewardship.Yoke’s development model prioritizes:- Public-private partnership- Mission-aligned capital- Long-term affordability protections- Transit-oriented site selection- Resident stability and phased renovation strategiesThis framework allows Yoke to scale responsibly while maintaining consistent standards across markets.Positioning Prince George’s County as a National LeaderYoke Management Partners credits Prince George’s County’s Department of Housing and Community Development and preservation-focused financing tools with enabling projects like Riverdale Station to move forward.“Prince George’s County is showing what it looks like to be proactive about preserving affordable housing in high-opportunity areas,” Grant said. “We’re proud to be a partner in that work.”

