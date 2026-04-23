The Able Trust Announces RISE Scholarship Recipients

AT&T-funded awards to be presented to 27 graduating seniors in the Florida High School High Tech program

These scholarships are more than financial aid; they are indicators of confidence and catalysts for change.” — Allison Chase, President & CEO, The Able Trust

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to a generous contribution from AT&T, The Able Trust has selected 27 students with disabilities participating in the High School High Tech (HSHT) program to receive scholarships covering tuition or credit-hour costs for one year of Florida state or technical college.The Able Trust Road to Independence and Success in Education (RISE) scholarships are funded by a $45,000 contribution from AT&T. This gift reflects AT&T’s commitment to advancing education, strengthening communities, and improving lives.“We believe strongly in The Able Trust’s mission to change the lives of Florida students with disabilities by connecting them with resources to learn about postsecondary education opportunities,” said Kevin Craig, Regional Director of Corporate External & Legislative Affairs for AT&T in North Florida. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce, and we are confident these 27 young people will make great use of these scholarship funds toward their future career successes.”The recipients of the RISE scholarships were chosen from a pool of applicants from all across Florida. Scholarships were awarded to graduating students from DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gulf, Hillsborough, Lake, Leon, Madison, Marion, Nassau, Okeechobee, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, St. Johns and Taylor counties.“High School High Tech helps students with disabilities learn that college and career success are achievable goals, but many families still face significant challenges when it comes to paying for postsecondary training,” said Allison Chase, President and CEO of The Able Trust. “These scholarships are more than financial aid; they are indicators of confidence and catalysts for change.”For more than 30 years, The Able Trust has worked with students with disabilities across Florida to help them discover career interests, connect with mentors and learn workforce readiness skills. As its flagship youth initiative, the High School High Tech program helps students build pathways to college or technical education and meaningful employment after graduation.The need for programs supporting students with disabilities during the transition from high school remains significant. According to the latest available statewide data, just 28% of Florida’s graduating students with disabilities enroll in postsecondary education after earning their high school diplomas.By contrast, 61% of High School High Tech graduates reported plans to enroll in postsecondary education following graduation during the 2024–25 school year.“For years, I saw my dyslexia, ADHD, processing disorder and more as obstacles. Now, nearing the end of high school, my frustration has turned to faith,” wrote one RISE scholarship recipient from Flagler County. “High School High Tech was an instrumental part of this transformation … Through HSHT, I no longer see my different abilities as limitations—they’re proof of fortitude.”###About The Able TrustEstablished in 1990 as the Florida Endowment Foundation for Vocational Rehabilitation, The Able Trust supports the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation by helping Floridians with disabilities achieve employment. Through partnerships with school districts, education foundations, and local nonprofits, The Able Trust prepares students with disabilities for life after high school. The Able Trust’s youth programs, including High School High Tech, help students with disabilities explore career and postsecondary options and build confidence for their futures.

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