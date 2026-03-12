The Able Trust Expands Flagship Program to More Students with Disabilities Across Florida

TOP: Taylor County School District leadership and students welcomed a $22,000 check from The Able Trust to fund the program. BOTTOM: Dixie Education Foundation leadership and Dixie County HSHT students welcomed a $22,000 check from The Able Trust to fund the program. TOP: Education Foundation of Okeechobee leadership welcomed a $22,000 check from The Able Trust to fund High School High Tech. BOTTOM: Martin County School District leadership welcomed a $22,000 check from The Able Trust to fund High School High Tech.

High School High Tech program begins operations in Dixie, Martin, Okeechobee and Taylor counties

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students with disabilities in Dixie, Martin, Okeechobee and Taylor counties have new opportunities to explore careers and postsecondary education options thanks to the expansion of The Able Trust’s High School High Tech program for the 2025–26 school year.For more than 30 years, The Able Trust has worked with students with disabilities across Florida to help them discover career interests, connect with mentors and learn workforce readiness skills. As its flagship youth initiative, the High School High Tech program helps them build pathways to college or technical education and meaningful employment after graduation.The need for programs supporting students with disabilities during the transition from high school remains significant. According to the latest available statewide data, just 28% of Florida’s graduating students with disabilities enroll in postsecondary education after earning their high school diplomas.By contrast, 61% of High School High Tech graduates reported plans to enroll in postsecondary education following graduation during the 2024–25 school year.To celebrate the launch of the new partnerships, The Able Trust presented each partner organization with a ceremonial check welcoming them to High School High Tech. The new programs are supported by:• Dixie Education Foundation (Dixie County)• Martin County School District (Martin County)• Education Foundation of Okeechobee (Okeechobee County)• Taylor County School District (Taylor County)“We’re grateful to partner with organizations across Florida that are committed to opening doors for students with disabilities,” said Coleen Agner, State Director of Florida High School High Tech. “I’ve seen firsthand that everyone involved in these new programs, from partner organizations to instructors to parents, is already doing incredible work to help students build brighter futures.”Expanding High School High Tech to additional communities also moves The Able Trust closer to its goal of serving 5,000 Florida students annually through its youth programs by 2030.“It is a key part of our mission at The Able Trust to reach students who may not yet realize the opportunities that exist for them after high school,” said Allison Chase, President and CEO of The Able Trust. “We have seen thousands of students succeed through High School High Tech over the years, and we are excited to see how this impactful program will change the lives, families and communities of students in these four newest counties.”Today, nearly 50 communities across Florida offer High School High Tech, which has a statewide high school graduation rate of 99% among participating students.###Established in 1990 as the Florida Endowment Foundation for Vocational Rehabilitation, The Able Trust supports the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation by helping Floridians with disabilities achieve employment. Through partnerships with school districts, education foundations, and local nonprofits, The Able Trust prepares students with disabilities for life after high school. The Able Trust’s youth programs, including High School High Tech, help students with disabilities explore career and postsecondary options and build confidence for their futures.

