The Able Trust Announces 2025 High School High Tech Award Winners

WILDWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Able Trust recognized two individuals and six area programs for their outstanding work with the Florida High School High Tech (HSHT) program for students with disabilities at the annual High School High Tech Conference earlier this month. The awardees represent agencies serving Brevard, Broward, Gulf, Hardee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Putnam and Seminole counties.The Able Trust’s High School High Tech program helps high school students with disabilities explore career and postsecondary opportunities in their communities. Students gain exposure to postsecondary education programs and career pathways and learn skills that are important to the workforce.Broward County High School High Tech, managed by the Center for Independent Living-Broward, was recognized as the 2025 Program of the Year for their overall support of students’ academic success, career exploration and personal development. Cheri Wright, the Helios Education Foundation’s Director of Student Success Initiatives in Florida, presented the award to Broward program leads Nathan Flynn and Farah Hogarth.Two more High School High Tech staff members were recognized for their individual performances over the 2024-25 school year. Kodi Linton, who leads the Gulf County High School High Tech program through CareerSource Gulf Coast, was named High School High Tech Rookie of the Year.Julie Hurt, who recently retired from her role leading Brevard County High School High Tech with the Brevard Schools Foundation, received the Donna Mundy Award of Distinction. The award is given in memory of the founder of Florida High School High Tech.Five area programs also received special recognition for their exceptional work in fulfilling one of the five Guideposts for Success, the nationally recognized framework which forms the basis of High School High Tech programming. The Guideposts for Success use research and best practices to identify five key educational and career development areas to support youth in transition from K-12 education to adulthood.The 2025 awardees for each Guidepost were:• School-Based Preparatory Experiences: Hardee County High School High Tech, managed by the Hardee County School District• Career Preparatory Experiences: Polk County High School High Tech, managed by Polk County Public Schools• Youth Leadership and Development: Miami-Dade County High School High Tech, managed by the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind• Connecting Activities: Putnam County High School High Tech, managed by the Center for Independent Living of North Central Florida• Family Involvement: Family Partnerships of Central Florida, providing High School High Tech for students in foster care in four Central Florida counties“These programs and individuals stand out among an extremely talented and hardworking staff,” said Coleen Agner, State Director of Florida High School High Tech. “All of us at The Able Trust are deeply grateful for their continued commitment to serving Florida’s students with disabilities.”The annual High School High Tech Conference is an opportunity for program staff to convene and share best practices, take part in enriching professional development discussions and activities, and celebrate the year’s High School High Tech successes.“This conference is always a wonderful way to reflect on High School High Tech’s impacts while also strengthening the program as we strive to serve more students across Florida,” said Allison Chase, President and CEO of The Able Trust. “The future for Florida’s students with disabilities is brighter thanks to these dedicated instructors.”Nearly 50 communities across Florida offer High School High Tech. The program has a statewide average high school graduation rate of 99% among participating students, with more than 60% who plan to pursue postsecondary education or advanced training after high school.###About The Able TrustEstablished in 1990 as the Florida Endowment Foundation for Vocational Rehabilitation, The Able Trust supports the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation by helping Floridians with disabilities achieve employment. Through partnerships with school districts, education foundations, and local nonprofits, The Able Trust prepares students with disabilities for life after high school. The Able Trust’s youth programs, including High School High Tech, help students with disabilities explore career and postsecondary options and build confidence for their futures.

