Dr. Claudia Jones Named Global International Educator by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Claudia Jones at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United States / Mexico — Mexican-American educator, author, and global leader Dr. Claudia Jones has been named Global International Educator by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), recognizing her contributions to education, leadership, and cross-cultural impact on a global scale.With more than two decades of experience, Dr. Jones has emerged as a leading voice in transformational education, creating platforms that connect cultures, amplify voices, and expand access to meaningful learning experiences.A university professor, TEDx speaker, and bestselling author, Dr. Claudia Jones is the founder and first president of MORE Latinoamérica. She is the Founder and CEO of CREA LatinX, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization focused on leadership, education, and visibility for multicultural communities.Her work is grounded in a powerful and evolving perspective: growth is not about losing who you are — it is about evolving while staying rooted in your identity.This philosophy is explored in her book The Wisdom of the Axolotl, available in English and Spanish. Inspired by the axolotl — a unique species known for its ability to regenerate without losing its original form — the book presents a compelling reflection on identity, adaptation, and inner strength.Rather than promoting change as reinvention, the book reframes it as conscious evolution — the ability to grow, heal, and transform without disconnecting from one’s essence. Through a blend of personal insight, cultural perspective, and reflective narrative, Dr. Jones offers a model of resilience that is especially relevant in today’s rapidly changing world.“The challenge is not to become someone else,” said Dr. Jones. “It is to evolve without losing who you are.”Through CREA LatinX, Dr. Jones has developed a global platform that combines recognition, visibility, and education to support purpose-driven leadership.Its flagship initiatives include:-Doctor Honoris Causa, an honorary distinction granted in collaboration with a university, recognizing individuals whose work has generated meaningful social impact across disciplines.-Person of the Year Award, a global recognition honoring leaders who are creating real change in their communities.-CreaX Ideas, an international speaking platform where ideas with purpose are shared through powerful storytelling and multicultural dialogue.These initiatives are part of a broader ecosystem designed not only to recognize leadership but to expand opportunities and amplify voices at an international level.The resources generated through these experiences are reinvested into educational and leadership development programs led by CREA LatinX, including initiatives that support entrepreneurship, accessible education, scholarships, and multicultural leadership communities.In addition to her work in leadership and education, Dr. Jones is also a co-author of Stories with Superpowers for Girls, a Spanish-language children’s book presented at the United Nations and at Women’s World Banking in New York, focused on empowering the next generation through storytelling and values.Through her work, Dr. Jones continues to bridge cultures and redefine education as a space for identity, resilience, and global impact.For more information, visit:Media Contactinfo@crealatinx.orgAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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