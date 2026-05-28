Dr. Antonio Rotondo Selected as Top Neuropsychologist of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Antonio Rotondo at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Antonio Rotondo as Top Neuropsychologist of the Year for 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the field of neuropsychology and mental health.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a select few members are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. Honorees are recognized for their professional excellence and lasting impact within their industries. Dr. Rotondo will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic The Plaza Hotel this December.IAOTP Awards GalaWith more than a decade of professional experience, Dr. Rotondo has established himself as a highly respected Licensed Psychologist specializing in Clinical Neuropsychology. He is the Founder and Licensed Psychologist of Rotondo Neuropsychology and Psychotherapy, where he has provided comprehensive neuropsychological and psychological assessment services since 2014. Through his practice, he works with individuals of all ages experiencing cognitive, psychiatric, neurologic, and addictive disorders, while also offering onsite testing accommodations for patients in offices, facilities, and inpatient settings.Dr. Rotondo specializes in neuropsychological assessment for individuals experiencing a wide range of cognitive, psychiatric, and neurologic conditions, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), traumatic brain injury, dementia, stroke, mild cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, learning disabilities, addiction, autism spectrum disorder, PTSD, schizophrenia, obsessive compulsive disorder, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, epilepsy, and personality disorders complicated by substance misuse. He has developed a comprehensive diagnostic and clinical approach designed to better understand and treat individuals experiencing psychological, neurocognitive, and addictive disorders.In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Rotondo collaborates closely with healthcare providers by delivering comprehensive neuropsychological reports and consultation services following evaluations. His ability to provide onsite neuropsychological and psychological testing services has been especially beneficial for inpatient psychiatric residents, older adults with mobility challenges, and children and adolescents experiencing anxiety in unfamiliar environments.Beyond leading his private practice, Dr. Rotondo currently serves as a Licensed Psychologist specializing in Clinical Neuropsychology with Christakis Pediatrics, Futures Recovery Healthcare, and Family First Adolescent Services. Throughout his career, he has also served in prominent clinical roles with South Florida Neurological Institute and FHE Health, where he provided specialized neuropsychological assessment and treatment services for individuals facing complex neurological, psychological, and substance-related conditions.Before embarking on his career path Dr. Rotondo earned his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Duquesne University, his Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from Barry University, and his Doctorate in Clinical Psychology with a concentration in Neuropsychology from the Florida School of Professional Psychology. He completed his predoctoral training at Pilgrim Psychiatric Center and later completed his postdoctoral training at an independent neuropsychology group practice in West Palm Beach, Florida.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Antonio Rotondo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP magazine. In December, he will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC for his selection as Top Neuropsychologist of the Year.Dr. Rotondo remains actively involved in the professional community and is currently a member in good standing of the American Psychological Association, National Academy of Neuropsychology, Society for Clinical Neuropsychology, and Society for Personality Assessment.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, “We are honored to welcome Dr. Antonio Rotondo into the IAOTP family. His expertise in neuropsychological assessment, dedication to patient care, and commitment to advancing the understanding of cognitive and psychological disorders make him an exceptional choice for this recognition. We look forward to celebrating his accomplishments at the Annual Awards Gala and seeing all the incredible contributions he will continue to make in the field.”Looking back, Dr. Rotondo attributes his success to his passion for helping others, his dedication to lifelong learning, and his commitment to understanding the complexities of the human mind. Looking ahead, he remains devoted to advancing the field of neuropsychology while continuing to provide exceptional care and support to individuals across all stages of life.For more information visit: www.rotondoneuropsychology.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.