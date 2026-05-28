Kelly Bazzani Selected as Top Inspirational Speaker & Mental Health Advocate of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Kelly Bazzani at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly Bazzani , CEO of Maximum Resilience Inc, Author, Certified Master Life Coach & Facilitator, World-Renowned Speaker, and Influential Podcaster, was recently selected as Top Inspirational Speaker and Mental Health Advocate of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With years of experience in the industry, Kelly has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Kelly Bazzani is the CEO of Maximum Resilience, Inc. She is an Addiction and Recovery Expert with a strong focus on emotional resilience and empowerment. Additionally, Kelly is preparing to launch an Adolescent Coaching Program called "Bon Viv''. Ms. Bazzani is also an Elite Mentor at The Mentors Studio and a Continuing and Professional Education Instructor at the University of California, Davis.Kelly, with her personal triumph over addiction and subsequent achievements, offers individualized assistance and valuable perspectives to her clients. She draws upon her own struggles with substance abuse to provide guidance and support.Her journey serves as a beacon of light for numerous individuals struggling with addiction. Her ability to turn destructive patterns into tales of triumph is truly remarkable. Kelly's extensive professional experience, from her work in mental health to her background as a Critical Care Nurse, allows her to approach mental health comprehensively.She combines her extensive knowledge with genuine compassion and practical skills, resulting in a well-rounded approach to her work.Kelly's areas of expertise include but are not limited to Addiction Counseling, Leadership Development, Emotional Resilience, Motivational Speaking, Master Empowerment Coaching, Mindfulness Training, Behavior Modification, Conscious Awareness, Mental Well-Being, Discovering your Authenticity through Values and Embodying Who you Are, Forming Connection, and Changing Lives.Before embarking on her current career path, Kelly obtained her RN, BSN from Arizona State University in 2002 and worked as a Critical Care Nurse at the esteemed Mayo Clinic. She acquired her Master of Arts in Psychology with a Dual Emphasis in Marriage & Family Therapy and Professional Clinical Counseling from Brandman University. Kelly, driven by her passion to make a difference in the lives of her clients and eliminate the negative perception surrounding mental health and addiction, took the initiative to become a Certified Master Life Coach & Facilitator.Throughout her illustrious career, Kelly Bazzani has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was selected for Top Instructor and Mental Health Advocate of the Year. Kelly was awarded Best Life Coaching in 2021-2026 by Style Magazines Reader's Choice Awards and Top 10 Resilience Coaches of 2023 by Coach Foundation. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for her selection as Top Inspirational Speaker and Mental Health Advocate of the Year for 2026.Kelly has not only excelled in her coaching career, but she has also achieved recognition as a published author. In her co-authored book "The Change - Insights into Self-Empowerment," she beautifully shares her story of resilience and personal growth. Kelly is excited to be currently working on her autobiography. She is also a Senior Level Executive Contributor for Brainz Magazine and was featured on the cover of their magazine in January, 2024.Furthermore, Kelly hosts her own show and podcast, 'Maximum Resilience on the Transformation Network, with Dr. Pat Baccili, a renowned leader in the field of human potential.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Kelly Bazzani for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Kelly is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Kelly attributes her success to her recovery, perseverance, work ethic, and the RESILIENCE. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time in nature. In the future, Kelly Bazzani, the “Resilience Queen” is excited to launch her new adolescent program and to travel far and wide to serve underdeveloped and underserved communities and continue sharing her personal stories of success to inspire others that, WE DO RECOVER!!For more information about Kelly Bazzani, please visit: https://www.kellybazzani.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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