Elaine Damschen Selected as Top Global Best-Selling Author of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Elaine Damschen at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading international organization recognized for honoring excellence and leadership across industries, has proudly selected Elaine Damschen as Top Global Best-Selling Author of the Year for 2026 for her extraordinary impact as an author, storyteller, entrepreneur, and advocate for healing through truth and connection.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor reserved for only a select few individuals whose accomplishments, leadership, influence, and dedication to their industries have made a lasting impact. Honorees are chosen for their professional achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in their field, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend IAOTP’s prestigious annual awards gala to celebrate their success alongside some of the world’s most accomplished professionals.At the center of Ms. Damschen’s recognition is her powerful memoir, Made in Vietnam, a deeply moving and hauntingly beautiful story of identity, resilience, generational trauma, and healing. Written with poetic honesty and emotional depth, the memoir follows Elaine’s journey as a first-generation AmerAsian woman born in the United States to a Vietnamese mother who fled Vietnam just before the fall of Saigon and an American father who served during the Vietnam War. Caught between cultures, silence, and inherited pain, Elaine shares a profoundly personal story that explores the complexities of belonging, mother-daughter relationships, immigration trauma, and self-discovery.Spanning decades and continents, Made in Vietnam is more than a memoir; it is an emotional exploration of survival, sacrifice, forgiveness, and reclaiming one’s voice. Through vulnerable storytelling and remarkable grace, Ms. Damschen sheds light on the untold stories carried by immigrant families and women navigating cultural duality and generational wounds. Her work resonates deeply with readers of immigrant literature, women’s memoirs, Asian American stories, and anyone seeking healing, understanding, and hope through authentic human connection.As an inspirational speaker and advocate, Ms. Damschen has used her platform to encourage others to transform pain into purpose. She has spoken at women’s leadership conferences, trade industry events, and storytelling circles, where her warmth, humor, authenticity, and emotional insight continue to inspire audiences from all walks of life. Her message is rooted in courage, vulnerability, and the belief that stories have the power not only to heal individuals but to bridge generations and communities.While her literary accomplishments are now at the forefront of her career, Ms. Damschen also built an extraordinary legacy in business and leadership. She is the co-founder of Mainstream Electric, Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a highly successful multi-million-dollar company established in 2000. A strong advocate for women in non-traditional industries and the skilled trades, she has championed scholarship programs, mentorship opportunities, and nonprofit initiatives designed to elevate women in business and leadership.Ms. Damschen earned both her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Teaching and her Executive MBA from Boise State University. Throughout her career, she has also served in leadership positions with organizations including the Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific and Nexstar Network, where she contributed her expertise and passion for ethical leadership and industry advancement.Throughout her illustrious career, Elaine has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In December 2026, Ms. Damschen will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic The Plaza Hotel, where she will receive the prestigious Top Global Best-Selling Author of the Year Award in recognition of her remarkable influence as an author, storyteller, and advocate for healing through authentic human connection.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, “Elaine’s story is powerful, courageous, and unforgettable. Through Made in Vietnam, she has given voice to experiences and emotions that so many people carry in silence. Her authenticity, compassion, and ability to connect through storytelling made her an exceptional choice for this honor.”Looking back, Ms. Damschen attributes her success to perseverance, resilience, faith, and the courage to finally tell the truth of her story. Today, she continues to inspire readers and audiences around the world to embrace their identity, break generational cycles, and find strength in vulnerability. Living in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Elaine cherishes time with her family, her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother, and the opportunity to help others discover healing and hope through storytelling.For more information, visit: https://www.elainedamschen.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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