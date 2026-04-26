Zorrox Expands Global Trading Access with Local Payments, AI Tools, and Mobile App Launch

Zorrox expands its global trading platform with local payment networks in Latin America, AI-powered tools, strategic partnerships, and upcoming mobile apps.

We are building a trading experience that combines local financial infrastructure with advanced AI tools to make global markets more accessible” — Zorrox Team

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, MEXICO, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zorrox announced the expansion of its trading platform with new infrastructure designed to improve global accessibility, speed, and user experience.The updates include the rollout of an extensive local payment network across Latin America, strategic integrations with Trading Central and TradingView, upcoming iOS and Android mobile applications, and planned AI-powered trading tools.Expanding global access through localized infrastructureZorrox is strengthening its position as a global trading platform by enabling users to transact using local currencies and familiar payment methods. This approach reduces friction and improves accessibility across different regions, particularly in Latin America.Strategic partnerships and market intelligence toolsThe company has partnered with Trading Central to provide market insights and trading signals, while integrating TradingView to deliver advanced charting capabilities and improved analytics for users.AI-driven trading enhancementsZorrox is also preparing to introduce AI-powered features designed to improve trading insights, automation, and personalized user experiences.Mobile-first trading experienceThe company’s upcoming mobile applications for iOS and Android will enable faster execution, improved usability, and seamless trading from any location.Customer impactWith these enhancements, users benefit from improved funding and withdrawal options, advanced market analytics, and a more intuitive trading experience. The combination of local payment systems, AI tools, and mobile access aims to reduce barriers and improve efficiency for traders worldwide.VisionZorrox aims to bridge the gap between institutional trading infrastructure and regional accessibility.As stated by the company:“By providing local payment solutions, we are not just processing transactions; we are building trust and enabling access for users to participate in the modern financial ecosystem.”The company’s long-term strategy focuses on embedding localized financial systems and AI-driven tools into a unified trading experience

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