HEAVYS Launches Official Motörhead Limited Edition Shells for H1H Headphones

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This collaboration brings one of the most iconic visual identities in rock to HEAVYS headphones while staying true to the sound and culture of heavy music.” — Axel Grell, Founder of HEAVYS

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What are the Motörhead x HEAVYS shells?The Motörhead Limited Edition Shells are snap-on ear cup covers for HEAVYS H1H headphones , featuring artwork from Motörhead's official visual catalog. They are part of HEAVYS' interchangeable shell system, which lets owners swap designs without tools in under 10 seconds. The collaboration is officially licensed through the Motörhead estate, with royalties paid on every unit sold.Why Motörhead?Formed in London in 1975 and fronted by Lemmy Kilmister until his death in 2015, Motörhead spent four decades releasing music at volumes most bands couldn't match. "Ace of Spades" (1980) remains one of the most recognized songs in heavy metal. The band holds a specific place in metal history for bridging punk aggression with heavy metal structure before that combination had a genre name. Their visual identity, built around the Snaggletooth mascot designed by Joe Petagno in 1977, is among the most reproduced in rock merchandise globally.HEAVYS has built its artist collaboration model around officially licensed designs with direct estate or band involvement, including previous releases with Queen, Judas Priest, Dream Theater, and Lamb of God. Browse the full artist collaboration shells collection to see every available design.What comes in the Motörhead x HEAVYS bundle?The full bundle includes the HEAVYS H1H headphones, two Motörhead Special Edition Shells, two standard HEAVYS shells, an AUX cable, a USB-C charging cable, an official authenticity certificate signed by founder Axel Grell, and a premium protective travel case included while supplies last.The shells-only option includes two Motörhead Special Edition Shell covers for H1H headphones.HEAVYS H1H headphone specsThe H1H uses eight drivers per ear cup with patented placement, covering low, mid, and high frequency ranges simultaneously. HellBlocker Active Noise Cancellation blocks ambient sound. Battery life is 50 hours per charge. Connectivity is Bluetooth 5.1 with a wired fallback via AUX. Five built-in microphones handle call quality. The HEAVYS mobile app provides a parametric EQ for adjusting bass, mids, and treble. The headphones are tuned specifically for rock and metal rather than the bass-heavy consumer tuning used by Beats or Sony WH-1000XM5. Read the full HEAVYS H1H headphones product overview for complete technical specifications.Pricing, shipping, and availabilityShells only: $39. Full bundle: $269. Free global shipping on orders over $220. Import duties are included in the listed price. Returns accepted within 14 days. One-year warranty on hardware. Stock is limited. HEAVYS does not restock sold-out artist collaborations.Available at: heavys.com/products/motorhead-official-shellsAbout HEAVYSHEAVYS makes headphones and earbuds built for rock and metal listeners. The company was founded by Axel Grell, who spent 31 years at Sennheiser and holds over 40 audio patents, including patents covering multi-driver headphone architecture. The H1H uses eight drivers per ear cup, compared to the single driver used in most consumer headphones. HEAVYS has sold to over 200,000 customers across more than 50 countries. Artist collaborations include Queen, Motörhead, Judas Priest, Dream Theater, Lamb of God, Bullet for My Valentine, Cannibal Corpse, and Killswitch Engage. All collaborations are officially licensed with royalties paid to the artist or estate. Learn more on the About HEAVYS page.Frequently asked questionsAre the Motörhead HEAVYS shells officially licensed?Yes. The shells are officially licensed through the Motörhead estate. HEAVYS pays royalties to the estate on every unit sold. The designs come directly from Motörhead's official visual catalog.Do the Motörhead shells fit all HEAVYS headphones?The shells fit the HEAVYS H1H over-ear headphones. They are not compatible with the H1E earbuds.How do HEAVYS shells attach to the headphones?Shells snap onto the outer face of each H1H ear cup using a magnetic clip system. No tools required. Swapping takes under 10 seconds.Will the Motörhead shells be restocked?No. HEAVYS does not restock sold-out artist collaboration shells. Once current inventory sells through, the design will not return.Where are HEAVYS headphones shipped from?HEAVYS ships from fulfillment centers in the US and Europe. Orders over $220 receive free global shipping with duties included in the listed price. Full details on the HEAVYS shipping policy page.Media and partnerships contact HEAVYS Communications partnerships@heavys.com heavys.com

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