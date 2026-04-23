Corvic AI Launches V3, Joins Google Cloud Marketplace

Corvic AI now available in Gemini Enterprise Farshid Sabet CEO & Co-Founder

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corvic AI, the company building the Intelligence Composition Platform (IC Platform), today announced three simultaneous milestones: the general availability of Corvic V3, the listing of Corvic Decision Intelligence Agents on Google Cloud Marketplace, and the opening of Individual Plans. Together, these announcements mark a defining moment in Corvic’s mission to eliminate data plumbing and make intelligent AI applications composable — for enterprise teams and individual practitioners alike.

Coinciding with Google Cloud Next ’26, the launches extend Corvic’s Intelligence Composition Platform across every deployment context: Enterprise customers can access prebuilt Decision Intelligence Agents directly through Google Cloud, while individual practitioners can sign up at www.corvic.ai and begin composing intelligence on their own data today.

From Pipeline Engineering to Intelligence Composition

Despite rapid advances in large language models, enterprise AI adoption continues to stall. Organizations spend the majority of their time and budget not on AI, but on the data plumbing required to make AI work: ETL pipelines, vector databases, embedding management, and fragile orchestration chains that break every time the underlying data changes. Corvic calls this Pipeline Tyranny — and V3 is built to end it.

“Most enterprises are still stuck in the same loop — building pipelines, fixing pipelines, and rebuilding them again as data changes. What we’re introducing is a fundamentally different model. Instead of engineering infrastructure, teams can now compose intelligence directly across their data and deploy outcomes in days, not months.”

— Farshid Sabet, CEO and Co-Founder, Corvic AI

Corvic V3 replaces the traditional pipeline stack with three purpose-built engines that together handle the full logic layer from ingestion to execution, automatically. The result is what Corvic calls the magic moment: once data sources are connected, every subsequent step becomes prompt, click, and run. All the manual plumbing and stitching — eliminated.

Announcement 1: Corvic V3

The central breakthrough in Corvic V3 is what the company calls the magic moment: Once a team connects their data sources — whether cloud warehouses, databases, documents, or live web data — every subsequent step in building a Decision Intelligence Agent becomes prompt, click, and run. All the manual extraction, embedding, retrieval engineering, and orchestration wiring that once took weeks of data engineering — eliminated.

This is possible because Corvic V3 is built on three proprietary engines that replace the traditional pipeline stack end to end:

Agentic Data Transformation: Context Aware Processing & Augmentation (CAPA™). Autonomous ingestion and contextual parsing across structured and unstructured sources — PDFs, tables, images, emails — without brittle ETL or custom parsers

Multimodal Retrieval Fabric: Mixture of Spaces™ (MoS™). Natively combines vector embeddings, knowledge graph relationships, and tabular structure into a single unified retrieval model — not a vector database with a graph layer bolted on

Adaptive Agentic Orchestration: Explainable Chain of Adaptive Actions (ECoAA™). Handles the full reasoning and execution layer — routing tasks, sequencing operations, and adapting dynamically as data and context change — with every step visible, traceable, and auditable

Together, these engines power a new class of platform capabilities:

Connect data once, use it everywhere — Data Rooms serve as secure, unified vaults; connect warehouses, lakehouses, blob storage, and live web data once and every agent inherits access automatically

Web as a native data source — pull live data from the web directly, or automatically enrich internal data with real-time web context — no connectors required

Full visibility and traceability — see exactly which data sources each application draws from, and trace every AI-generated output back to its source with SOC 2 Type II audited controls

Bring your own tools via MCP — connect proprietary APIs, custom scripts, and external systems directly to Corvic agents; agents command your tools to act on your data without rebuilding integrations

Agent-to-Agent (A2A) collaboration — users specify a desired outcome and Corvic automatically selects, sequences, and executes the necessary agents, tools, and data operations — including coordinating with external agents across platforms like Salesforce and Google Cloud; sessions can be promoted into persistent, self-healing pipelines

Always-current data — automatic alerts when underlying data sources change, so agents never operate on stale information

Corvic V3 is available now at www.corvic.ai.

Announcement 2: Decision Intelligence Agents on Google Cloud Marketplace

Most enterprise AI agents fail for the same reason most enterprise AI projects fail: the data problem. Context in enterprise environments isn’t clean or centralized — it’s scattered across warehouses, lakehouses, PDFs, emails, operational systems, and organizational silos that were never designed to talk to each other. Generic agents can’t navigate that reality. They need clean, structured inputs that enterprises almost never have.

Corvic Decision Intelligence Agents are built differently. Rather than requiring enterprises to restructure their data to fit an agent, Corvic agents are designed to work with data the way it actually exists — multimodal, fragmented, and distributed across systems. Powered by CAPA™ for autonomous data transformation, Mixture of Spaces™ for unified multimodal retrieval, and ECoAA™ for adaptive orchestration, each agent automatically ingests, contextualizes, and reasons across the full complexity of an enterprise data environment — without manual pipeline construction or data re-engineering.

This is what Corvic calls Intelligence Composition: the ability to bring your tools, connect your data, and launch production-grade Decision Intelligence Agents from the complex, messy data sets that enterprises actually have. Now available through Google Cloud Marketplace, Agent Templates at launch include:

Market Intelligence — continuous competitive and market signal monitoring across structured and unstructured sources

Client Support — automated resolution routing and escalation across customer data environments

Root Cause Analysis — rapid investigation across operational and systems data

Due Diligence — accelerated document-intensive research workflows

Regulatory Compliance Support — high-throughput regulatory processing and document creation with full audit traceability

And because Corvic V3 includes a full Agent-to-Agent (A2A) framework, these agents don’t operate in isolation. Users specify a desired outcome and Corvic automatically selects, sequences, and executes the necessary agents, tools, and data operations to get there — including coordinating with external agents across platforms like Google Cloud. Successful agent sessions can be promoted into persistent, self-healing pipelines that run on schedule and automatically adjust when underlying data changes. The result is not just a smarter agent — it’s an agentic loop that runs itself.

“Bringing Corvic Decision Intelligence Agents to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the agents on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Corvic AI can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

“This is the shift from plumbing to composition. We’re giving teams the ability to work at the level of outcomes, not infrastructure — and Google Cloud Marketplace is the fastest path for enterprises to get there.”

— Farshid Sabet, CEO and Co-Founder, Corvic AI

Announcement 3: Individual Plans Now in Public Beta

For the first time, Corvic is opening access beyond its enterprise design partners with three self-serve Individual Plan tiers in public beta. Practitioners — data scientists, AI engineers, analysts, and domain experts — can sign up directly at www.corvic.ai and begin composing intelligence on their own data today, without a sales conversation or procurement cycle. Enterprise Plans remain available for organizations requiring dedicated support, VPC deployment, and custom Decision Intelligence Agent configurations.



Built for Production, Proven With Pioneers

Corvic’s platform is already deployed with enterprise design partners across financial services, manufacturing, and life sciences — including Merck Healthcare, Creative Labs, and leading organizations across industrial manufacturing, global pharmaceuticals, and alternative investments. Results from pioneer deployments include:

50% reduction in customer service costs (Creative Labs)

20× faster root cause investigations with over $20M in documented savings (Top 10 global industrial manufacturer)

80% reduction in compliance processing time with 5× throughput improvement (Top 10 global pharmaceutical company)

Availability

Corvic V3 Available now at www.corvic.ai

Google Cloud Marketplace Live as of April 22, 2026

Individual Plans (public beta) Open now at www.corvic.ai

Corvic will be demoing V3 and Decision Intelligence Agents live at Google Cloud Next ’26, Booth #3271 in Las Vegas, April 22–24.

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is building the Intelligence Composition Platform — the logic layer between raw enterprise data and production AI. Designed for real-world environments, Corvic enables organizations to compose reliable AI outcomes across multi-structured data without pipelines, without brittle prompt chains, and without constant re-integration. By unifying ingestion, transformation, retrieval, and orchestration into a single system, Corvic allows teams to move beyond infrastructure and focus on delivering intelligent applications at scale.

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