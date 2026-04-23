Pixazo API Now Supports Seedance 2.0 & GPT Image 2 — Bringing Next-Generation AI Video and Image Creation to Developers

Pixazo adds industry-leading AI models to its API catalogue — Seedance 2.0 for professional AI video generation & GPT Image 2 for context-aware image creation.

Adding Seedance 2.0 & GPT Image 2 to Pixazo’s API catalogue is a significant step forward. We’re giving developers access to the very best the industry has to offer — under one roof.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Appy Pie

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixazo, the AI design platform, today announced the availability of two new flagship models through Pixazo API Seedance 2.0 API by ByteDance (via BytePlus) and GPT Image 2 API by OpenAI. These additions significantly expand what developers can build on the Pixazo platform — from cinematic AI-generated video with multi-modal inputs, to strikingly accurate image generation driven by GPT's deep language understanding.Both models are available immediately through Pixazo API, accessible under a single API key with unified authentication, consistent request/response schemas, and transparent per-operation pricing. No separate provider accounts or integrations are required.Seedance 2.0: Professional AI Video at Every SpeedSeedance 2.0 is ByteDance's most advanced AI video generation model, now available via Pixazo's API. Developed by BytePlus (ByteDance's enterprise AI division), Seedance 2.0 delivers production-grade video generation with support for text-to-video, reference-based generation (image, video, and audio inputs), and video editing — all through clean API calls.The model is offered in two speed tiers through Pixazo: Seedance 2.0 for full-quality output and Seedance 2.0 Fast for rapid iteration and previewing, making it suitable for both final production workflows and high-volume content pipelines.Seedance 2.0 Capabilities via Pixazo APISeedance 2.0 supports text-to-video generation, producing high-fidelity video clips from descriptive text prompts — ideal for creating branded content, social media reels, explainer videos, and product showcases without any footage. For reference-based workflows, the model accepts a combination of reference image, reference video, and reference audio inputs simultaneously, enabling precise control over visual style, motion, and audio-visual synchronisation. Existing footage can also be edited and transformed using text instructions or reference inputs, allowing teams to restyle scenes, modify motion, adjust visual tone, or repurpose existing clips at scale.Seedance 2.0 also includes ByteDance's OmniHuman module, purpose-built for generating realistic human animation from reference inputs — delivering natural movement, accurate lip sync, and lifelike expressions for social content and marketing videos. The model is available in two speed tiers: Seedance 2.0 Fast delivers rapid results for previewing and iteration, while Seedance 2.0 Standard ensures the highest quality for final production output.Seedance 2.0 is ideal for marketers, social media teams, video production agencies, e-learning platforms, and any developer building video-first creative applications.GPT Image 2: Language-Aware Image Generation by OpenAIGPT Image 2 brings OpenAI's multimodal intelligence to image generation. Unlike conventional text-to-image models that map keywords to visual patterns, GPT Image 2 leverages GPT's deep language understanding to interpret complex, nuanced prompts with remarkable accuracy — producing images that reflect the full intent of what was written, not just individual keywords.Available through the Pixazo API, GPT Image 2 is designed for developers who need an image generation endpoint that handles elaborate instructions, multi-element compositions, and context-rich creative briefs with precision.GPT Image 2 Capabilities via Pixazo APIGPT Image 2 generates images from complex, multi-clause prompts with high fidelity to intent, understanding relationships, spatial instructions, and nuanced descriptions that simpler models miss. Existing images can be modified using plain-language instructions — adjusting composition, changing colours, adding or removing elements, or altering mood without manual selection tools. The model also supports generating creative variations of a source image while preserving its core identity, useful for A/B testing visual assets, producing ad variants, and exploring creative directions.For complex scenes involving multiple subjects, layered contexts, and spatial relationships, GPT Image 2 handles multi-element compositions with precision — ideal for rich editorial imagery, detailed product visualisations, and conceptual artwork. The combination of GPT's conversational intelligence with image generation means developers can build products where users interact with images in natural language, lowering the barrier to creative expression.GPT Image 2 is well-suited for e-commerce product imagery, editorial and content teams, marketing automation, design prototyping tools, and any application requiring high-quality, intent-accurate visual output at scale.One API. Two Flagship Models. Zero Switching Cost.Both Seedance 2.0 and GPT Image 2 are fully integrated into the Pixazo API ecosystem. Developers access both models — and Pixazo's full catalogue of AI image, video, music, and design APIs — under a single API key with no separate provider onboarding. The platform delivers a consistent developer experience through uniform request/response schemas, shared authentication, centralised rate limit management, and unified error handling across all models. Per-operation pricing for both models is published on the Pixazo API pricing page with no hidden costs and no long-term commitments required to get started. Detailed API documentation including endpoint references, request parameters, example requests, and response schemas are available at pixazo.ai/models.About PixazoPixazo is an AI design platform developed by Appy Pie LLP. It provides AI image generator, AI video generator, AI music generator, a comprehensive suite of creative design tools, and a developer API providing access to the world's leading generative AI models — all under one platform. Pixazo is committed to transparency, responsible AI use, and making professional-quality creative output accessible to everyone. Visit pixazo.ai.

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