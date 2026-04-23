Norfield Introduces AI-Driven Verification to Improve Ticket Accuracy and Protect Critical Infrastructure

INSiGHT LOGiX introduces real-time verification for 811 workflows

With this release, we’re not just improving ticket quality. We’re introducing a new layer of intelligence into the system itself.” — Chris Napoletano, SVP, Technology & Innovation

NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norfield Development Partners (Norfield), a technology leader serving the underground damage prevention industry for more than 40 years, today announced an update to its INSiGHT LOGiX® platform.Building on the recent deployment of CENTER LOGiX™ in Ohio and North Carolina, the update evaluates ticket data immediately after submission, identifying issues such as non-intersecting work areas, invalid cross streets, and location mismatches. It delivers real-time feedback so users can address issues before they create downstream problems, improving overall ticket quality and reducing the need for rework.INSiGHT LOGiX functions as a real-time intelligence engine, continuously analyzing ticket data as it is created and processed to enable earlier decision-making and identify risk. Rather than reacting after submission, it delivers live insights that improve accuracy, performance, and operational outcomes in the moment.Tickets are categorized into three states: Verified, Feedback, or Correction, giving users clear direction on next steps.Verification results are fully embedded within the CENTER LOGiX workflow, allowing users to review and resolve issues without leaving the Ticket Entry environment.The system provides visibility into verification activity, supporting audit and accountability and operational oversight.INSiGHT LOGiX is part of Norfield’s broader LOGiX™ platform suite, bringing greater visibility and consistency to 811 operations.“With this release, we’re not just improving ticket quality. We’re introducing a new layer of intelligence into the system itself,” said Chris Napoletano, Senior Vice President of Technology & Innovation at Norfield. “It’s about creating clarity, consistency, and confidence in every ticket.”About Norfield Development PartnersFor more than four decades, Norfield Development Partners has been at the forefront of damage prevention technology, powering 811 centers and industry stakeholders across America, supporting more than 70 million notifications annually.Through its LOGiX platform suite , including CENTER LOGiX, DiG LOGiX, LOCATOR LOGiX, GEO LOGiX, and INSiGHT LOGiX, Norfield delivers modern software solutions that strengthen safety, efficiency, and operational performance across the damage prevention ecosystem. Norfield—Intelligent Technology Protecting Critical Infrastructure.

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