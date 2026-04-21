Norfield Launches CENTER LOGiX™ at OHIO811

Second statewide deployment of CENTER LOGiX advances the next generation of 811 operations

The launch of CENTER LOGiX in Ohio represents a significant step forward for one-call center operations.” — Chris LeBlanc, President & CEO, Norfield

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norfield Development Partners (Norfield), a technology leader serving the underground damage prevention industry for more than 40 years, today announced that CENTER LOGiX is now live at OHIO811.CENTER LOGiX is Norfield’s advanced Contact Center Management™ (CCM) platform.The deployment follows its statewide launch in Ohio on February 26, 2026, marking its second statewide deployment in recent months.CENTER LOGiX integrates intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and system connectivity to streamline 811 operations.“The launch of CENTER LOGiX in Ohio represents a significant step forward for one-call center operations. By combining advanced workflow management, real-time data intelligence, and scalable cloud architecture, CENTER LOGiX empowers organizations like OHIO811 while safeguarding the infrastructure communities depend on,” said Chris LeBlanc, President & CEO of Norfield.“We are incredibly proud of this milestone. The collaboration between the Norfield and OHIO811 teams reflects the dedication of both organizations and our shared commitment to innovation in damage prevention.”Key Features of CENTER LOGiX- Comprehensive ticket services with intelligent routing and delivery- AI-driven ticket verification and compliance monitoring- Multi-channel communication (voice, chat, SMS, and email)- Actionable insights into ticket activity and operational performance“OHIO811’s mission is to protect critical underground infrastructure and support safe excavation practices across the state,” said Roger Lipscomb, Executive Director of OHIO811.“CENTER LOGiX provides modern capabilities that strengthen our operational efficiency while enhancing the service we deliver to our members and stakeholders. CENTER LOGiX is a modern upgrade to the trusted Newtin software our members and stakeholders have relied upon for years.”The OHIO811 deployment expands adoption of Norfield’s LOGiX™ platform suite, supporting excavation, locator workflows, GIS mapping, and analytics.The platform suite includes:- CENTER LOGiX™ Contact Center Management- DiG LOGiXExcavator Engagement and Ticket Submission- LOCATOR LOGiXLocator Workflow Management- GEO LOGiXAdvanced GIS Mapping and White-Lining- INSiGHT LOGiXPredictive Analytics and Operational IntelligenceAs excavation activity grows nationwide, CENTER LOGiX is helping modernize coordination across the damage prevention ecosystem, with additional deployments expected in the coming months.About Norfield Development PartnersFor more than four decades, Norfield Development Partners has been at the forefront of damage prevention technology, powering 811 centers and industry stakeholders across America, supporting more than 70 million notifications annually.Through its LOGiX platform suite—including CENTER LOGiX, DiG LOGiX, LOCATOR LOGiX, GEO LOGiX, and INSiGHT LOGiX— Norfield delivers modern software solutions that strengthen safety, efficiency, and operational performance across the damage prevention ecosystem. Norfield — Intelligent Technology Protecting Critical Infrastructure.

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