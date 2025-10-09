A New Era in Damage Prevention Begins with the Launch of CENTER LOGiX™

CENTER LOGiX: The New 811 Contact Center Platform by Norfield

Norfield unveils the most advanced 811 center platform with AI-driven intelligence, seamless integrations, and industry-defining functionality.

The launch of CENTER LOGiX marks a defining moment for the damage prevention industry representing the culmination of decades of expertise combined with cutting-edge AI and intelligent automation.” — said Chris LeBlanc, President & CEO of Norfield

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norfield Development Partners (Norfield), a U.S.-based software and technology leader with more than 40 years of experience serving the damage prevention industry, today announced the official launch of CENTER LOGiX™ , the cornerstone of its LOGiX™ suite. Designed as the next generation of 811 Contact Center Management™ (CCM), CENTER LOGiX represents a major leap forward—ushering in a new age of safety, efficiency, and innovation for the nation’s 811 centers.“Norfield has been the trusted innovator of 811 ticket management since the industry’s inception,” said Louis Panzer, Executive Director of North Carolina 811. “CENTER LOGiX sets a new standard. By embedding AI services into daily workflows, it streamlines our operations, empowers our staff, and delivers unprecedented efficiency. Our team is already seeing transformative results.”At its core, CENTER LOGiX is more than a ticketing system. It is a fully integrated ecosystem that connects all industry stakeholders including 811 centers, member utilities, excavators, and locators through intelligent, real-time collaboration.Key Differentiators• AI-Powered Operations – From natural language ticket verification to predictive workload balancing and automated compliance checks, CENTER LOGiX applies continuous intelligence to reduce risk and improve accuracy.• Seamless Platform Integration – Built to work natively with GEO LOGiX™ (advanced GIS mapping and electronic white-lining) and INSiGHT LOGiX™ (predictive analytics with continuous learning), delivering a truly connected environment.• Real-Time Intelligence – Dynamic dashboards, performance metrics, and automated reporting that adapt to evolving stakeholder needs.• Future-Ready Design – A scalable, cloud-native architecture that ensures resilience, security, and adaptability to future technologies and regulations.“The launch of CENTER LOGiX marks a defining moment for the damage prevention industry,” said Chris LeBlanc, President & CEO of Norfield. “This platform represents the culmination of decades of industry expertise combined with cutting-edge AI and intelligent automation. CENTER LOGiX is not just an evolution of ticketing—it is a true reinvention of how 811 centers function, uniting innovation and progress into a single ecosystem empowering centers and stakeholders to operate with unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and resilience. This is more than an upgrade—it’s a bold step into the future of safety and a reimagining of what’s possible.”Industry leaders agree:“The primary mission of 811 notification Centers is promote public safety by preventing damage or disruption to the underground utility infrastructure,” said Roger Lipscomb, Executive Director of OHIO811. “CENTER LOGiX delivers the forward-thinking technology our industry needs. It strengthens day-to-day operations, maximizes member value, and ensures safer communities nationwide.”Key Features of CENTER LOGiX™• Comprehensive ticket services and intelligent delivery• AI-driven ticket verification and compliance monitoring• Excavator notifications and confirmations• Member identification, notification, and ticket confirmation• Integrated GIS mapping, electronic white-lining, and underground facility visualization• Self-service member management tools• Multi-channel communication (voice, chat, SMS, email)• Role-based performance metrics and predictive analytics• Contact and personnel management with workforce optimization• Billing, scheduling, and incident response tools

