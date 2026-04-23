Inspired by the Monk’s Walk for Peace Marianne Williamson, speaker at the Peace in Every Step Global Walkathon special pre-event on April 27th at 5:00 pm PT and 8:00 pm ET Alfredo Sfeir-Younis (Dzambling Cho Tab Khen) is a citizen of Chile, President and Founder of The Zambuling Institute for Human Transformation, and devotes his entire life to healing the planet for world peace.

The Walkathon will be launched with a special pre-event featuring Marianne Williamson and Dr. Alfredo Sfer-Younis

Every step taken is a step toward a more compassionate and peaceful world.” — Walkathon Organizers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A worldwide movement for peace begins as communities come together for thePeace in Every Step Global WalkathonThe Walkathon will be launched with a special pre-event featuringMarianne WilliamsonAndDr. Alfredo Sfer-YounisOn April 27th at 5:00 pm PT and 8:00 pm ETVia Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/6091308836 At a time when the world is seeking unity, healing, and meaningful action, two leading peacebuilding organizations— The Peace Alliance and Pathways To Peace —have announced the launch of a global initiative inviting people everywhere to take part in a simple yet powerful act: walking for peace.“Peace in Every Step: Global Walkathon” is a 43-day worldwide movement beginning May 10, 2026, Mother’s Day and continuing through June 21, 2026, Father’s Day engaging individuals, families, schools, organizations, and communities across continents. Participants walk wherever they are—neighborhoods, parks, workplaces, or homes—transforming everyday steps into a collective expression of compassion, unity, and nonviolence.The Peace in Every Step Walkathon will begin its momentum with a special event featuring renowned author, peace advocate, and former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, and Dr. Alfredo Sfer-Younis distinguished economist, diplomat, and spiritual leader who has spent over four decades reshaping how the world approaches development, peace, and human dignity.This gathering will set the tone for a global movement rooted in compassion, civic engagement, and collective healing, inviting participants to step forward—both literally and symbolically—for a more peaceful world. Williamson’s presence underscores the event’s deeper mission: to elevate peace as a practical, actionable priority in our daily lives and communities. The pre-launch will offer an opportunity for supporters, partners, and new participants to connect, reflect, and commit to the journey ahead as the walkathon prepares to mobilize individuals worldwide.Peace in Every StepHosted by The Peace Alliance and Pathways To Peace and Inspired by the Monk’s Walk for PeaceThe official walkathon begins May 10 – June 21Honoring Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Wesak, and Eid al-AdhaBuddhist Monks walked 2,500 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of the power of inner peace and mindfulness. Peace in Every Step is an opportunity to celebrate, continue, and expand upon this rich legacy – in our own communities and across our world.You can walk on your own, walk with friends, or simply support the walk!!Gather a team, get support from others, and know that your commitment and actions for peace are also contributing funds to support nonprofit peace programs!Throughout the journey together, we will be sharing stories, spreading joy, and lifting up the actions of everyone participating.Let’s act to advance peace - one step at a time! On this Mother’s Day, the walkathon becomes more than an event. It becomes a shared act of gratitude and intention.“Every step taken is a step toward a more compassionate and peaceful world,” organizers added. “Together we can carry peace forward—one step at a time.”Hosted by The Peace Alliance and Pathways To PeaceLearn more and join: Peace in Every Step Walkathon - Pathways To Peace

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