Pathways To Peace and The Peace Alliance Announce Next Peace In Every Step Walkathon Event With Gaetano Kazuo Maida

The heart of our inspiration. Gaetano Kazuo Maida is the Executive Director of the Buddhist Film Foundation and producer of the internationally acclaimed International Buddhist Film Festival. This is the Peace is Every Step: Meditation In Action - Official Trailer Image

Global community invited to walk for peace with inspiration from renowned filmmaker and Buddhist leader

This global walkathon reflects our mission to foster peace at every level of society. By coming together we strengthen the collective will to build a more just, compassionate, and peaceful world.” — A spokesperson for The Peace Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathways To Peace, in partnership with The Peace Alliance, is proud to announce the next gathering in their inspiring Peace In Every Step: Global Walkathon—a worldwide movement inviting individuals and communities to embody peace through mindful action. This event on May 4 will feature special guest Gaetano Kazuo Maida, Executive Director of the Buddhist Film Foundation and producer of the internationally acclaimed International Buddhist Film Festival. Participants across the globe will unite in a shared intention: to cultivate peace within and extend it outward through every step.A respected voice at the intersection of film, spirituality, and cultural dialogue, Maida brings decades of experience in storytelling that illuminates the human journey toward awareness and compassion. He was one of the founding directors of Tricycle: The Buddhist Review and has directed and/or produced a number of influential films, including Peace Is Every Step, Robert Bly: A Thousand Years of Joy, Rock Soup, and Milarepa. His work reflects a lifelong dedication to exploring inner transformation as a pathway to collective peace.This walkathon event will include a short viewing and then discussion of Peace Is Every Step, Maida’s documentary about the life and work of renowned Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, whose efforts to achieve an early peaceful end to the American war in Vietnam earned him a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. The film is narrated by Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley,Official trailer: Peace is Every Step: Meditation In Action - Official Trailer - YouTube “Peace begins within each of us, and through simple, mindful actions—like walking with intention—we can create ripples of healing across communities and nations,” said a representative of Pathways To Peace. The Peace In Every Step Walkathon is an invitation to embody peace, not just envision it.”A spokesperson for The Peace Alliance added, “This global walkathon reflects our mission to foster peace at every level of society. By coming together in shared purpose, we strengthen the collective will to build a more just, compassionate, and peaceful world.”In addition to the featured conversation with Maida, the event will include a live Q&A session, giving participants the opportunity to ask questions about the walkathon schedule, ways to engage locally and globally, and receive guidance on using the Zeffy fundraiser app for a seamless participation and donation experience.In addition to his contributions to film and media, Maida has served on the boards of the Point Foundation, Parallax Press, North Atlantic Books, and Tea Arts Institute.The Peace In Every Step: Global Walkathon invites individuals, organizations, and communities to participate from anywhere in the world—walking in neighborhoods, parks, or natural spaces while holding a shared intention for peace. The event integrates mindfulness practices, reflection, and global connection, reinforcing the idea that peace is both a personal practice and a collective movement.All proceeds above costs will go directly to support peace actions through The Peace Alliance and Pathways To Peace. All contributions are tax deductable under the law.Event Details:Kickoff Event and Informational SessionMonday, May 4th, 2026Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/6091308836 The Peace In Every Step: Global Walkathon kickoff event, led by Gaetano Kazuo Maida, opens with a heart-centered invitation to experience peace not as an abstract ideal, but as a lived, embodied practice. Participants are welcomed into a collective intention to transform each step into an act of awareness, compassion, and global connection. Following the opening, an interactive Q&A session offers practical guidance on using the walkathon app—helping participants track their steps, engage with the global community, and understand how their individual actions contribute to a larger movement for peace. The session ensures everyone feels confident, connected, and ready to participate fully in the journey ahead.________________________________Peace in Every Step: Global Walkathon begins this Mother’s Day - May 10!Join an event that turns movement into meaning.Walk, run, or dance your way to peace —Every step brings us closer to a peaceful world.________________________________How to ParticipateRegister as an individual or team: https://pathwaystopeace.org/peace-in-every-step-walkathon/ Walk anytime, anywhereEngage with reflections and peace practices along the way#ThePeaceAlliance #PathwaysToPeace #PeaceInEveryStepMedia Contact:David Wickdavidwick@pathwaystopeace.org541-552-1061About Pathways to PeacePathways to Peace is an international nonprofit dedicated to building cultures of peace through education, collaboration, and global engagement.About The Peace Alliance.The Peace Alliance is a nonpartisan organization working to create a cultural shift toward peace by advancing policies and programs that prevent violence and promote well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.