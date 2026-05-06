Global 'Peace in Every Step' Walkathon Invites the World to Walk Together for Peace from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day

Peace in Every Step Global Walkathon For Peace Launching on May 10th and Concluding on Father’s Day, June 21st QR Code for information and signing up. Sign up Gift Free Gift! A Journey to Your Heart with One Song, the Spirit Bear An inspiring book for children of all ages

43 Days of Healthy Activity, Shared Enjoyment, Community Connection, and Positive Action for Our Time

Peace is not passive. Peace is practiced. Peace is walked—one step at a time.” — Walkathon Organizing Team

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a moment when people around the world are searching for meaningful ways to contribute to healing, unity, and hope, Pathways To Peace and The Peace Alliance are calling on individuals, families, organizations, schools, faith communities, and teams everywhere to prepare now and join the global “Peace in Every Step” Walkathon beginning on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026, and continuing through Father’s Day, June 21, 2026.For 43 days, participants around the world will walk, move, connect, reflect, and contribute together in a worldwide celebration of peacebuilding, wellness, compassion, and community action.Sign up for the Walkathon - https://pathwaystopeace.org/peace-in-every-step-walkathon/ Inspired by the extraordinary 2,500-mile “Walk for Peace” by Buddhist monks from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., the campaign transforms walking into a practical expression of hope and positive social engagement.Unlike a traditional athletic event, Peace in Every Step is designed to be fully inclusive and accessible. Participants choose their own goals, distances, pace, and style of participation.People may:• Walk individually or with friends and family• Form intergenerational teams• Participate through walking, running, hiking, or other movement activities• Join for a single day or the entire 43-day journey• Support the campaign even if they are unable to walk, or do nopt wish toThe emphasis is not competition, but participation, encouragement, and collective impact. The campaign highlights the powerful connection between personal wellbeing and social transformation, encouraging people to improve health, reduce stress, strengthen community bonds, and support real-world peacebuilding initiatives locally, nationally, and globally.A Timely and Positive Action for Our WorldOrganizers describe the walkathon as a unifying response to growing social division, violence, isolation, and anxiety.Rather than focusing on conflict, the initiative offers a practical pathway for constructive engagement:• healthy activity,• shared purpose,• compassionate action,• and meaningful connections across generations and communities.The walkathon also honors the spirit of both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, recognizing the essential role of families, caregivers, mentors, and elders in nurturing peace, resilience, and human dignity. “Every step is a declaration that we can create a more compassionate future together.”Global Participation and Community ConnectionParticipants worldwide will share stories, encouragement, experiences, and inspiration throughout the 43-day journey. Special virtual community gatherings and check-ins will be held on Mondays at 5:00 PM Pacific Time featuring guest speakers, peacebuilders, storytellers, and participant sharing circles.Global Community Check-ins• May 18• June 1• June 15• Celebration Gathering: June 22Join the Peace in Every Step Gatherings - Zoom Link for All Gatherings - https://zoom.us/j/6091308836 Special guests and featured presenters will be announced throughout the campaign.Choose Your Own Peace JourneyParticipants are encouraged to create meaningful and enjoyable personal goals such as:• Steps per day• Miles walked• Time spent moving• Team participation goals• Family and community walking activities• Fundraising sponsorships for peacebuilding initiativesThe walkathon welcomes:• Individuals• Families• Youth and elders• Schools and universities• Business and employee teams• Faith communities• Peace and wellness organizations• Local walking groupsThe initiative is intentionally designed to unite people across cultures, beliefs, backgrounds, and generations through a simple shared action.Supporting Real-World PeacebuildingFunds raised through the campaign will support the ongoing peacebuilding, educational, advocacy, and community initiatives of Pathways To Peace and The Peace Alliance.Together, the organizations work to expand practical peacebuilding through education, advocacy, leadership development, community engagement, and the advancement of a global Culture of Peace.Registration and InformationParticipants and organizations are encouraged to begin organizing teams and registering now.Learn More and Join the Walkathon - https://pathwaystopeace.org/peace-in-every-step-walkathon/ About Pathways To Peace - https://pathwaystopeace.org/ Pathways To Peace is an international peacebuilding, educational, and consulting organization dedicated to fostering a Culture of Peace through global partnerships, education, leadership development, and community engagement. Founded in 1983, Pathways To Peace is a United Nations-designated Peace Messenger Organization with consultative status with ECOSOC and the UN Department of Global Communications.About The Peace Alliance - https://peacealliance.org/ The Peace Alliance is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to advancing peacebuilding through advocacy, education, and citizen engagement, including support for the creation of a U.S. Department of Peacebuilding.Every step matters. Every step connects us. Every step helps build a more peaceful world.#PeaceInEveryStep #PathwaysToPeace #ThePeaceAlliance

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