We can do this! A recipient of Canada’s Meritorious Service Medal and the International Children’s Peace Prize, Basu has become one of the world’s leading youth voices on climate justice, intergenerational leadership, and human dignity. Use this to register easily!

A Global Gathering for Peacebuilding, Youth Leadership, and Human Connection!

Every step taken during the walkathon represents a commitment to a more peaceful, compassionate, and sustainable future. We invite people to walk with us, donate if they can, and support peace.” — Amena Sediqi-Aini, The Peace Alliance

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peace in Every Step: Global Walkathon Livestream - People around the world are invited to take part on June 1, 2026 in highlighting Honoring Our Youth Peacebuilders Peace in Every Step: Global Walkathon livestream event. Experience a global gathering designed to inspire hope, unite communities, and, raise funds for peacebuilding initiatives through walking, music, storytelling, and youth leadership.Organizers are encouraging individuals, families, schools, organizations, and community groups worldwide to register, walk in their own neighborhoods, and become part of a growing international movement for peace.The upcoming livestream will feature internationally recognized young environmental and human rights advocate Kehkashan Basu, founder and president of the Green Hope Foundation, alongside other youth performers sharing messages of healing, resilience, compassion, and global unity.Kehkashan Basu founded the Green Hope Foundation at just 12 years old to empower youth, women, and marginalized communities through climate action, sustainability education, and peacebuilding programs. Today, the organization works across 28 countries and has engaged hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.A recipient of Canada’s Meritorious Service Medal and the International Children’s Peace Prize, Basu has become one of the world’s leading youth voices on climate justice, intergenerational leadership, and human dignity. She has spoken at more than 500 United Nations and international forums and continues to advocate for a future rooted in collaboration, compassion, and environmental stewardship.During the livestream event, Basu will share insights on:• Why youth leadership is essential for building peaceful societies• The connection between climate justice and lasting peace• How ordinary people can become agents of change in their communities• The importance of hope, resilience, and collective action during challenging timesFunds raised through the Peace in Every Step: Global Walkathon will support peacebuilding, youth leadership development, and community wellbeing initiatives.Participants can:• Register as individual walkers or teams• Invite friends, schools, and organizations to participate• Raise funds to support peace-focused initiatives• Join the livestream from anywhere in the world• Walk at their own pace and in their own local communitiesOrganizers hope the event will inspire thousands of people worldwide to take symbolic and practical steps toward a more compassionate future.Event DetailsEvent: Peace in Every Step: Global Walkathon LivestreamTheme: Global Action for Peace, Spotlighting Youth PeacebuildersDate: June 1, 2026Time: 5PM PT/7PM CT/8PM ETHosted by: Pathways To Peace and The Peace AllianceFeatured Guest: Kehkashan Basu, founder and president of the Green Hope Foundation,Peace in Every Step: Global Walkathon began Mother’s Day - May 10 – and continues through Father’s Day – June 21!About the Peace in Every Step Global WalkathonThe Peace in Every Step Global Walkathon is a worldwide initiative designed to inspire peace through mindful action, community participation, and shared commitment to humanity’s collective wellbeing. Participants across the globe are invited to walk together in support of peacebuilding, compassion, and a more connected world. Walk anytime, anywhere. Engage with reflections and peace practices along the wayAbout Pathways To PeacePathways To Peace is an international nonprofit dedicated to building cultures of peace through education, collaboration, and global engagement.About The Peace AllianceThe Peace Alliance is a nonpartisan organization working to create a cultural shift toward peace by advancing policies and programs that prevent violence and promote peacebuilding.

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