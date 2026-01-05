Whelen Engineering Expands Core® Control Systems with New Core+ Functionality, Strengthening Safety for First Responders

Core+ now comes free with select Whelen Core Control Systems

Included at no extra cost, Core+ strengthens safety and operational readiness with automated controls, secure configurations, and seamless updates.

Core+ represents a major step forward in how intelligent control and automation can keep first responders safe.” — Christian Brewer, Field Solution Engineer Manager for Whelen Engineering

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering , the industry leader in emergency warning and lighting technology, is proud to announce the launch of Core+, a major enhancement to its CoreControl Systems. Core+ introduces new connected features that further strengthen fleet safety, consistency, and operational readiness. These capabilities will now be included at no additional cost for select Core Control System purchases.Whelen’s Core Control Systems are advanced vehicle control solutions designed to help first responders operate their vehicles more safely and efficiently. By centralizing control of emergency lighting, sirens, and warning functions, Core ensures predictable behavior, reduces cognitive load, and supports safer decision-making in the field. The system is widely used by fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies to streamline vehicle operations and enhance on-scene and en-route safety.With the introduction of Core+, powered by Whelen’s Vehicle Safety Gateway(VSG), agencies gain access to connected tools that advance this mission even further:- Geofence-controlled tech automatically activates or adjusts system behavior based on location, helping ensure safe, consistent operation in critical areas such as stations, hospitals, and school zones.- Device Lock provides secure configuration control so vehicles operate exactly as intended, reducing potential errors and increasing operator confidence.- Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates deliver faster, safer deployment of improvements without taking vehicles out of service.By integrating these enhancements into Core, fleet managers can promote safer fleet behavior, reduce downtime, and maintain greater control over system performance - all without additional subscriptions or hardware.“Core+ represents a major step forward in how intelligent control and automation can keep first responders safe,” says Christian Brewer, Field Solution Engineer Manager at Whelen. “We’re excited to offer these powerful connected capabilities at no extra cost, giving departments more control, more automation, and more confidence in their vehicles. This upgrade will make it even easier for our customers to stay mission-ready, minimize downtime, and ensure their fleets perform exactly the way they need - every time.”About WhelenSince 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen strives to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of its products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety. To learn more about Whelen and the benefits of Core+, visit www.whelen.com/core

