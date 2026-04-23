UPDATE** Westminster Barracks / Missing Juvenile

**UPDATE**

Lia St. Martin was been located safely in Middlebury, VT.

From: Corliss, Stacy

Sent: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 3:29 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Cc: Daley, Matthew <Matthew.Daley@vermont.gov>; Studin, Michael <Michael.Studin@vermont.gov>; Hall, Daniel <Daniel.Hall@vermont.gov>; Hughes, Kevin <Kevin.Hughes@vermont.gov>

Subject: Westminster Barracks / Missing Juvenile

News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1003318

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias / Sgt. Stacy Corliss

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/21/2026 at 2206 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cavendish, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Juvenile

NAME: Lia St. Martin

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing-persons case involving a 15-year-old who was last known to have left a youth home in Cavendish on 04/21/2026 at approximately 2206 hours.

Lia St. Martin is believed to have left the group residence located on Main Street in Cavendish on foot. She is described as a 5'4", 125 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word "Middlebury" on it and jeans. Her direction of travel was unknown.

The disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for St. Martin's welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, who sees someone matching her description, or who has been in contact with her is asked to contact VSP's Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.