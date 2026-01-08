Inogic Brings AI-Powered Enhancements to WhatsApp Messaging Inside Dynamics 365 CRM

With AI-powered features in WhatsApp4Dynamics, we’re enabling businesses to move beyond routine replies and towards more thoughtful, empathetic conversations” — Anmol Sawant, VP of Technology at Inogic

NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partner and pioneer in Dynamics 365 innovations, today announced a powerful new wave of AI-powered enhancements in WhatsApp4Dynamics, its flagship WhatsApp integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM. The release introduces a smarter, faster, and more intuitive way for organisations to connect with customers, directly inside Dynamics 365.

As WhatsApp continues to dominate global business communication, these new AI capabilities enable CRM teams to deliver more personalised, context-aware, and human-like interactions. With built-in sentiment analysis, intelligent message rephrasing, and real-time conversational insights, WhatsApp4Dynamics now transforms routine chat exchanges into meaningful customer conversations.

“With AI-powered features in WhatsApp4Dynamics, we’re enabling businesses to move beyond routine replies and towards more thoughtful, empathetic conversations,” said Anmol Sawant, VP of Technology at Inogic. “By embedding intelligence directly inside Dynamics 365, agents can respond faster and smarter, driving higher customer satisfaction and improved productivity.”

Key AI-Powered Enhancements Include:

1. Instant Emotion Detection (Sentiment Analysis)

Identify positive, neutral, or negative sentiment in real-time, helping agents respond with empathy, prioritise urgent conversations, and improve customer satisfaction.

2. AI Message Rephrasing

Get intelligent suggestions to fine-tune tone, clarity, and professionalism, ensuring every WhatsApp message aligns with brand voice and communication standards.

3. InoWiz AI Copilot: Real-Time Assistance

A built-in smart assistant that summarises chat threads, suggests next-best responses, retrieves relevant CRM insights, and fetches quick web-based information, saving time while keeping every conversation fully context-aware.

Experience the Future of WhatsApp CRM Messaging

Organisations can now explore these new AI-driven capabilities with a 15-day free trial of WhatsApp4Dynamics via Microsoft Marketplace or directly from Inogic’s website.

Inogic: A trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Our flagship solution, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Certified App, revolutionises locational intelligence in Dynamics 365 CRM with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimisation, and Appointment Scheduling. Now integrated with MapCopilot, an AI assistant that lets users interact naturally with their CRM to access mapped insights and optimise fieldwork instantly.

With over a decade of expertise, Inogic enhances CRM productivity, intelligence, and automation through 20+ Microsoft-certified, co-sell-ready productivity apps on the Microsoft Marketplace. Inogic delivers solutions across a wide spectrum of business needs, from omnichannel communication tools such as AI-enabled WhatsApp Business integration, Live Chat, Text SMS with Dynamics 365 CRM, SharePoint Document Search with Copilot using SharePoint Knowledge AI Search, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, clean duplicate data with DeDupeD, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships, improving productivity with one-click apps like Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration, Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse. To learn how Inogic is transforming your Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform, and AI experience, visit www.inogic.com or contact us at crm@inogic.com.

WhatsApp Business Integration for Dynamics 365 Sales

