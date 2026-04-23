Arnauld Miles Expands Cinematic Music Projects for Global Audiences

Arnauld Miles, international music artist and producer based in Bali, Indonesia.

International artist Arnauld Miles announces ongoing releases of music and visual projects combining electronic production with cinematic storytelling.

Each release is designed to be part of a broader creative direction, combining sound and visual elements into a unified experience.” — Arnauld Miles

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arnauld Miles , an international music artist and producer, announces the ongoing development and release of a series of music and visual projects combining electronic production with cinematic storytelling.The initiative focuses on delivering structured releases supported by visual content designed to complement the music and enhance audience engagement.Recent works include titles such as " Dil Fire ," "Dil Ki Awaaz," "Forever Starts Tonight," and " After the Fire ," each developed with a consistent visual direction and narrative approach.These projects are distributed across major streaming and digital platforms, where content is increasingly experienced through a combination of audio and visual formats."Each release is designed to be part of a broader creative direction, combining sound and visual elements into a unified experience," said Arnauld Miles.The production approach emphasizes consistency in visual identity, with a focus on lighting, human presence, and emotional connection across all content.Arnauld Miles' work incorporates multiple stylistic influences, including electronic, cinematic, and culturally inspired elements, aimed at reaching a diverse international audience.The project continues to expand through ongoing releases and visual adaptations, supporting a scalable distribution model aligned with current digital consumption trends.About Arnauld MilesArnauld Miles is an international music artist and producer focused on cinematic music and visual storytelling for global digital audiences.Media Contactbalibeyondmusic@gmail.com

Arnauld Miles - India (Full Album) [Official Video]

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