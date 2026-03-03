Official logo of Arnauld Miles, representing the artistic identity behind electronic and symphonic productions developed under BaliBeyond Music.

International expansion of BaliBeyond Music blending high-energy electronic releases with cinematic symphonic storytelling.

Growth must be structured, but it must remain human. The ambition is not only to produce, but to create a universe people can truly identify with.” — Arnauld Miles

BADUNG, BALI, INDONESIA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arnauld Miles Expands BaliBeyond Music Through a Dual Artistic Vision: High-Energy Electronic Releases and Cinematic Symphonic StorytellingArnauld Miles, founder and executive producer of BaliBeyond Music, continues to expand internationally with a catalog built around two strong pillars: high-energy electronic productions designed for modern club culture, and cinematic symphonic storytelling structured as a narrative saga.Based in Indonesia with a global development strategy, Arnauld Miles builds a distinctive artistic identity where rhythm, body movement, and nature are central elements. His work connects physical impulse and emotion — the energy of the crowd, the tension of the night, and the power of natural landscapes — transforming them into immersive musical experiences.Recent releases and visual formats have generated strong traction across YouTube and social platforms, with short-form content reaching high engagement levels and long-form projects steadily building a loyal international audience.Major ProjectsCLUB SERIES VOL. 01 (Full Album)A structured electronic project built around intensity and progression, designed as a continuous club experience that carries listeners through a cohesive energetic arc.A track and visual direction centered on the human body in motion — the instinct to move and the relationship between energy, nature, and freedom. Human Move stands as a universal concept: movement as language, rhythm as emotion, and nature as amplification.A six-part symphonic saga conceived as a structured narrative universe, similar to a series format. SOREN explores resilience, transmission, and inner transformation through dramatic orchestral progression and immersive storytelling.Beyond isolated releases, Arnauld Miles is developing BaliBeyond Music as a structured independent label with long-term international ambitions, grounded in production quality, coherent branding, and strategic audience development.2026 PrioritiesIn 2026, Arnauld Miles focuses on expanding his artistic universe with an emphasis on:• Creating powerful and sincere musical experiences• Strengthening the connection with an international community• Sharing emotion through structured and immersive projects• Exploring the balance between electronic energy and symphonic storytellingMore than a growth strategy, the objective is to build a space where audiences can feel, connect, and evolve alongside the music.“Growth must be structured, but it must remain human,” says Arnauld Miles.“The ambition is not only to produce, but to create a universe people can truly identify with.”With increasing momentum, BaliBeyond Music positions itself as an emerging independent label with international reach.About Arnauld MilesArnauld Miles is a music producer and founder of BaliBeyond Music. Based in Indonesia, he develops international electronic and symphonic productions that combine modern energy with structured musical storytelling.

Arnauld Miles - Human Move

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.