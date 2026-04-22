MPD Seeking Suspects in Congress Heights Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a burglary that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. While inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by security cameras and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26051307

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