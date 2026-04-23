FEMA Approves $24 Million for Flood Mitigation Project in Findlay

CHICAGO — Today, FEMA announces $24 million to the city of Findlay for a flood control project along the Blanchard River and its major tributaries that will reduce flood risks, restore natural ecosystems and strengthen community flood resilience.

This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced today for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 67 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S. history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, the city of Findlay, Hancock County and members of the local community have collaborated since 2007 on these transformative flood mitigation solutions. The funding will stabilize the Blanchard River shoreline and restore 935 acres of the riverbank to native wetland, increasing the floodplain’s capacity and ability to manage larger rain events. These flood mitigation efforts will protect the city’s downtown businesses, nearby agricultural areas and residential neighborhoods from future flooding. This project removes approximately 1,290 parcels of land and 1,500 acres from the regulatory floodway and benefits hundreds of households in Hancock County by reducing their flood risk.

This award is distributed through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program, which empowers states to take proactive action against the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster. For this project, FEMA will pay 51 percent of the $46.8 million eligible project cost. The remaining 49 percent of the funds, $22.8 million, will be provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.