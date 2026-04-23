FEMA Approves $42 Million to Support Flood Mitigation in New Jersey

Trenton, N.J. — Today, FEMA announced over $42 million in funding to New Jersey for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to floods. This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced today for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 67 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Today’s funding will be used to fund 12 projects across New Jersey, including:

$12.5 million to construct, retrofit and upgrade storm sewer pump stations in Essex County.

$9.3 million to replace and elevate bulkheads and construct pump stations in Cape May County.

$5.8 million to construct and elevate pump stations in Atlantic County.

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program, empowering states to take proactive action against the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.