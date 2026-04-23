FEMA Approves $2 Million to Support Flood Mitigation in New York

New York, N.Y. — Today, FEMA announced nearly $2 million in funding to New York for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to floods. This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced today for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 67 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Today’s funding will be used to fund 4 projects across New York, including:

Nearly $1 million to assess flood risk and develop mitigation actions across 27 New York City Department of Transportation managed facilities.

Nearly $500,000 to survey and model drainage, identify mitigation strategies and conceptualize a cost benefit analysis for each of those strategies to mitigate the risk of flooding in the City of Yonkers.

$300,000 to develop a floodplain management database for use throughout New York State.

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program, empowering states to take proactive action against the devastating impact of floods, which are the most common and costly type of natural disaster.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.