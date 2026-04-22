DC Courts Welcome and Host Judicial Delegation from Kenya

On April 15, 2026, the Center for Education and Training, in collaboration with the National Center for State Courts, had the honor of hosting a distinguished judicial delegation from Kenya.

The visit began at the Superior Court with a live demonstration of the Court’s self-service kiosk, showcasing ongoing efforts to enhance public access to court services. The delegation then participated in a series of in-depth presentations highlighting best practices in the areas of Domestic Violence, Information Technology, and Budget and Finance.

In the afternoon, the delegation engaged in a peer-to-peer exchange with Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. The discussion focused on the history of the Court, judicial leadership, and strategies for strengthening public trust and confidence in the judiciary.