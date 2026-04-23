Eye Level Launches First Master Franchise and Flagship Center in Ecuador

Eye Level Samborondón Flagship Center in Ecuador

The new flagship center in Samborondón marks Eye Level’s first step into Latin America, offering personalized learning programs in Math and English.

Daekyo Co., Ltd (KRX:019680)

This launch marks a meaningful step in bringing Eye Level’s personalized learning approach to Latin America.” — Eye Level Headquarters

SAMBORONDóN, GUAYAS, ECUADOR, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eye Level Expands into Latin America with the Launch of its First Master Franchise and Flagship Center in EcuadorEye Level, a leading global education brand and part of Daekyo, has officially announced its entry into the Latin American market with the grand opening of its Master Franchise and Flagship Center in Samborondón, Ecuador. Located in the prestigious Ciudad Celeste area, this launch marks a significant milestone in Eye Level’s mission to provide world-class personalized education globally.As the brand’s first operational point in Latin America, the Samborondón center is established as the Eye Level Master Franchise and Flagship Center. It will serve as a strategic hub for the brand’s growth within Ecuador, offering Eye Level’s renowned self-directed learning programs to students and families seeking academic excellence."The opening of our first flagship center in Ecuador represents a key step in our global expansion journey," said a representative from Eye Level Headquarters. "We are thrilled to share this milestone with our global community. This expansion not only introduces our innovative educational methods to a new region but also strengthens the educational connection between Korea and Ecuador, serving as a positive example of international cooperation in the field of learning."The new center will provide a unique learning experience through its systematic curriculum and blended learning techniques, designed to empower students to become independent and critical thinkers. By establishing this official presence, Eye Level and Daekyo aim to support the educational landscape in Ecuador while providing a credible and high-quality resource for local media, institutional partners, and the broader community.About Eye LevelEye Level is the global learning center brand of Daekyo, a leading education company founded in 1975 in Korea. With a presence in 20 countries, Eye Level offers English and Math programs that foster independent learning and critical thinking skills. By tailoring lessons to individual learning levels, Eye Level empowers children to build confidence and achieve academic success. For more information about Eye Level, visit myeyelevel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.